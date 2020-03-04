Plans to open a tiny home community to help long term homeless citizens in Baton Rouge took a step forward Wednesday, when the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless was presented with a $250,000 community development block grant from the city-parish.
Randy Nichols, assistant to the director for the CAAH, said about half of the money will be used to acquire land for the development and the rest will be used to set up infrastructure in the development.
Nichols said CAAH has been looking at tracts between 8 acres and 15 acres for the development. The plan is to have a site selected in the next 6 months and to have broken ground on the development a year from now.
CAAH officials went to a tiny home development in Austin, Texas that was set up to address the needs of the city’s long term homeless. Community First! Village is a 51 acre development that will eventually include more than 500 homes. Residents live in 200-square-foot homes. Along with offering housing, the development provided services to the residents. About 16% of the development’s annual budget is covered from rents paid by residents. Some of the people living in the development even had service jobs there, such as working as a hairdresser.
“We know that if we’re housing homeless people, we have to have some services on site,” Nichols said. This would include access to health care, property management, transportation and other social services. The scope of those services would determine how much the annual operations for the community will cost.
CAAH hopes to get churches, businesses, civic organizations and builders to sponsor houses. If the utilities can be delivered to the site, Nichols said he thinks the homes can be built for $20,000 to $25,000 in materials, with volunteers picking up the labor costs.
"Everyone throughout the community of Baton Rouge that has heard about this project has said this is a great idea," Nichols said. "That's what makes me think we can start to make this happen within the next year."