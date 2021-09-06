Emergency debris contractors will start picking up trash in East Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday as part of the city-parish’s response to Hurricane Ida, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.
Pickup could take up to 12 weeks — until late November — to complete, as contractors remove more than 400,000 cubic yards of debris from the roadside, a city-parish spokesperson said. After Hurricane Delta in October 2020, DRC removed 70,000 cubic yards of trash from residences in 6 weeks.
Broome said residents should place debris in organized piles along the curb, but not in the road, in ditches or in front of drains. Residents must separate storm debris, like trees, damaged fences, wood and other small items from regular garbage piles.
Contractors will pick up loose debris that is placed at least 4 feet from mailboxes, water meters, fire hydrants and power lines. Normal trash will be collected through Baton Rouge’s regular garbage and recycling services.
If residents choose to hire their own contractor to gather storm debris or perform storm-related renovations, the contractor is responsible for removing that trash from the property. Commercial properties, including apartment buildings, must hire their own contractors.
Broome’s Chief Communications Officer, Mark Armstrong, said the parish hired DRC Emergency Services, a hurricane debris removal company based in Alabama, to undertake the project.
"We don't know the exact timeline of pickup yet," Armstrong said. "It's important to remember that storm debris collection takes longer than regular garbage pickup."
Residents should remove leaves from ditches and drains to prevent clogging. Armstrong said the city-parish spent $1.3 million to remove 3 million pounds of leaves and grass from storm drains in June, but Ida’s debris can easily thwart that effort if residents do not clear it away.
Residents can visit the East Baton Rouge Parish website, brla.gov, for more resources about hurricane recovery efforts.