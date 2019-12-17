GREENSBURG — The St. Helena Parish Police Jury weighed in Tuesday against revival of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dam that would periodically flood tens of thousands of acres in St. Helena and East Feliciana parishes to reduce flooding in the lower Amite River Basin.
Just weeks after the St. Helena jurors appeared to have little awareness of the 1980s-era project's restoration, they voted without opposition for a resolution opposing the plan at the urging of state Rep. Robby Carter, D-Greensburg.
Carter told jurors the project would threaten the parish's way of life, taking land from people who have held it for decades, hurt the timber and gravel industries in the area, and undermine the parish's tax base by taking so much land out of commerce.
The project would not have a permanent lake that might generate jobs but work more like the Bonnet Carre' Spillway outside New Orleans, only occasionally flooding land but making that same landfill worth little for economic activity otherwise, Carter asserted.
Carter, who said he plans to fight the plan from every angle, made his comments as the Corps of Engineers held a public hearing Tuesday night in Denham Springs where the project has more support.
As proposed, the earthen Darlington dam would extend 3.6 miles across the Amite River Basin in East Feliciana and St. Helena parishes, rise 86 feet high and hold back upstream runoff to protect downstream parishes like East Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension.
Known as a "dry" dam, the structure wouldn't create a permanent lake but allow the Amite River to continue to pass except in times of severe storms. When the dam is closed, it would temporarily flood more than 26,000 acres of rural bottomland.
The dam and an idea to create a permanent lake were originally proposed in the 1980s after a severe flood in 1983, but the wet dam idea came up as the cost of the project became a concern. Controversy over the project and its cost eventually led the idea to lose steam in the late 1990s.
But the concept gained new momentum after the August 2016 flood inundated tens of thousands of homes in the Amite River Basin and the Army Corps of Engineers said the latest iteration of the idea is cost-effective.
The Corps of Engineers has recommended the $1.3 billion dam project and a related $1 billion home elevation and buyout program and structure flood-proofing effort as part of a three-year study authorized and funded by Congress in 2018 in reaction to the 2016 floods.
The Corps hasn't finished its feasibility analysis on the dam — it relied heavily on a 1997 agency report — and the meetings Tuesday in Denham Springs and Wednesday in Clinton are part of the public comment for this latest work.
The dam feasibility study is one of five funded in Louisiana at a cost of $3 million each. All of them, including studies recommending the elevation of New Orleans area levees to compensate for sea level rise and subsidence and a new levee in St. Charles and Lafourche parishes to protect the Upper Barataria Basin, are expected to finished in October 2021.
The dam's 26,000-acre flood footprint would affect an estimated 700 landowners and require the buyout of about 365 structures. It covers an area that's is almost half the size of Baton Rouge's corporate limits but with just 4,275 people.
Online maps and a recent visit to the area indicate that at least some sand and gravel operations along the Amite could be affected along with thousands of acres of timber land.
The Corps latest analysis, which also looked at and rejected ideas for smaller dams and other flood protection proposals, estimates the larger dam concept would reduce Amite River levels at Denham Springs by 6 feet and at Port Vincent by 2.5 feet in a 100-year flood. That's a flood that has 1% chance of happening in any year.
The $1.3 billion price tag has led to some concern that the dam could be funded any time soon. Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks called the reservoir "one of the most important things" that can be done to reduce flooding in his parish.
"I think it's absolutely a great project," Ricks said in an interview late last month. "I don't know that we'll ever see it done because of the extraordinary amount of cost, but I do think it is definitely a very worthwhile project I would love to see done for this parish."
But state Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, has said she was surprised at the cost the Corps came up with. She has said the dam could be done for much less, suggesting that the state Department of Transportation and Development gave her an estimate of less than $50 million.
In an interview Tuesday, two DOTD officials said the $50 million figure was a rough, back-of-the-napkin, conceptual number that only took into account engineering and design but not construction, land acquisition or other costs factored into the Corps' latest analysis. The figure was provided at Hodges' request and estimated without the benefit of necessary surveying or other advance work.
In the Corps' report, real estate costs alone are expected to total more than $164 million to buy out and relocate properties for the dam, excluding certain kinds of wetlands mitigation costs. If they also were required, real estate costs would rise to $223.2 million. These figures also exclude easements the Corps plans to get to temporarily flood more than 10,300 acres of the 26,000 acres that the dam will affect.
Patrick Landry, DOTD deputy assistant secretary of public works, and Ed Knight, DOTD state dam safety official, said they could not give a total estimate without a lot more work and haven't been directed or funded to do that kind of full analysis on the proposed Darlington dam.
"There's just so many factors you'd have to know to be able to really hone in on an accurate cost estimate that we're just not, at this point, prepared to come up with," Landry said.
This story will be updated.