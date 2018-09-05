GONZALES — City officials on Wednesday rolled out the design for the new train station that would be built in downtown Gonzales if the commuter rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans become reality.

The $100,000 design, paid for by federal funds and city funds, was developed by the international firm Arup, with WDG-Architects Engineers of New Orleans and Freese and Nichols of Fort Worth also on the design team.

The 80 mile commuter line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge would have the potential to build a super economic region, Ryan Burns, Arup senior rail systems engineer, said at a presentation held at Gonzales City Hall.

There are currently seven stops planned along the route. The commuter line would begin with two trips at peak times each day, at a speed of roughly 80 miles per hour, Burns said.

Officials said they hope that over time the number of stops would increase and that money would be available to help improve the tracks so train speeds could increase up to close to 100 miles per hour. The commuter line would make a 3 to 5 minute stop at each station.

John Spain, chair of the Southern Rail Commission, who spoke at the presentation, said he recently learned that $300 million in federal funding appears to be available for the project, which is strongly backed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.