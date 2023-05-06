For one week in April, a 37-year-old tradition continued as visitors from French Alps spent time Gonzales and surrounding areas.
The visitors from Meylan, France, are part of a sister-city arrangement organized by the Gonzales Gonzales Committee on Cultural Affairs since 1986.
Delegates from Meylan come in every odd-numbered year and delegates from Gonzales go in every even-numbered year — except during the two COVID-19 years. Delegates stay in local homes for a genuine cultural exchange experience, organizers said in a news release.
This sister-city relationship focuses on a cultural exchange rather than on economic and political issues.
Nineteen French delegates, including Meylan Mayor Philippe Cardin, arrived in Gonzales April 22.
"What better way to jump into Louisiana culture than to experience a trip down the bayous with the Lake Maurepas Boat Club (formerly known as the Gonzales Boat Club) and have lunch provided by the Jambalaya Festival Association," former club president Karen Hatcher said. "After a short rest, it was on to a crawfish boil, with Trent Bourgeois and the Fly by Nite Band playing music."
Each day was a new adventure. The group toured the West Baton Rouge Museum, Rosedown Plantation in St. Francisville, New Orleans via double-decker bus, the Cabildo Museum, Capitol Park Museum, and the Old Louisiana State Capital and Museum.
The delegation was recognized by a proclamation sponsored by Rep. Tony Bacala during the legislative session.
The twinning of these two cities has been one of the longest relationships in the US, the release said. The Meylan-Gonzales relationship has lasted for 37 years and has resulted in artists exchanges, international internships, quilting club exchanges, and job opportunities with international corporations.
Strong friendships and family-type relationships develop between the delegates and their host families. Some become godparents to each other’s children. Some travel outside of the exchange to attend the weddings and funerals of their friends across the Atlantic. Jean-Claude and Roselyne Bobillon are both 80 years old and have never missed an exchange, making this their 17th trip to Gonzales.
Two and one half days were carved into the schedule for the delegates and host families to spend some time together. Houmas House, Cajun Village, Country Kitchen, the beach at Pass Christian, Donaldsonville, mud riding on a side-by-side, antique shopping, swamp tour, shopping, dancing, LSU, Frenchmen Street, and visiting with friends from past exchanges were some of the things on the agenda by the French delegates and their host families.
The visit ended with a banquet. Both the Meylan delegation and GCCA honored Hatcher for her 12 years of leadership. During her tenure, a coffee table book on Gonzales and surrounding areas was published and a partnership with the Ascension Parish Library to produce the “Explore Your Heritage” events was entered into.
Von de Leigh Hatcher-Russell closed out the evening with an impromptu rendition of "La Vie en Rose."
"Tears flowed as goodbyes were said and invitations were extended to visit France in 2024," Hatcher said.
Tony Frederic, the new president of GCCA said, “I am looking forward to developing deeper friendships by exploring other exchanges, such as sporting, music and classroom exchanges.”
Anyone interested in joining GCCA can email culturalaffairs@eatel.net to request more information.