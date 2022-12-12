Five members of the Boy Scouts Troop 76, of Prairieville, received their Eagle Scout ranks in October during the annual Court of Honor ceremony held at the GraceWorks Church in Geismar.
New Eagle Scouts were Seth Amedee, Grant DiCarlo, Preston Brown, Colby Wells and Ian Worsham.
"These five Scouts spent countless hours planning and performing community service projects in the Prairieville area to make our community a better place for everyone," a news release said.
Their projects range from creating playground games and butterfly gardens to the collection and recycling of used fishing lines to creating wooden rockers and a crossover bridge for younger scouts.
Amedee's project added a butterfly garden in Dutchtown Middle's Harmony Park. The garden added to the scenery of the sensory park for children with special needs.
DiCarlo's project included making wooden rockers for Graceworks Church. DiCarlo felt the parishioners needed the rockers to provide an opportunity for fellowship before and after services.
Colby Wells created a crossover bridge for younger scouts to use during pack meetings, and Preston Brown's project was centered around the collection and recycling of used fishing lines at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's recreational lakes.
Ian Worsham decided to design and decorate the playground at Lowery Elementary in Donaldsonville. The playground games range from hopscotch to four square and use multiplication tables to reinforce learning from play.
The Boy Scouts of America’s mission is “to provide a first-class program of scouting that helps young people be ‘Prepared. For Life.’” The program focuses on character development and values-based leadership training to build character and strengthen values such as citizenship, personal responsibility, honor, integrity, and service to others.
One of the hallmarks of the Boy Scouts of America is the achievement of the highest rank in the program, the Eagle Scout Award.