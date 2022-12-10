When Joey Cornett won the Boucherie and Balloon Festival's cracklin-cooking contest Dec. 4, he was repeated a victory he had won in 2010, the last time the festival was in Sorrento.
After being held at several locations including one outside the Sorrento, the festival returned to its home on Airline Highway.
The festival organizers, the Sorrento Lions Club, worked with town officials and the Ascension Parish School to return the festival to its original grounds.
Club President Rey Prado called the festival a success and said he is looking forward to next year.
"There was a phenomenal turnout despite the rain on Saturday," Prado said. "The cook-offs were also a huge success and we were able to crown our jambalaya champ, Hoss Reine, and our cracklin champ, Joey Cornett. The addition of the balloons added extra flare to the already great festival and the balloon rides were a crowd favorite. We are looking forward to next year and hope to see everyone there."