Gathering Sept. 11 for National Service Day are members of the Gonzales AARP Chapter 1449 and others taking part in the day, first row from left, Laura Pilley, director of volunteer services; Hazel Fowler, AARP event coordinator and Kristi Richardson; and second row, Heather Fontenot; Breanna Jenkins; Jacob Brumfield; Judd Jeansonne, executive director of volunteer services; Shirley Jackson, AARP president; Amanda Smith; Betty Wells, vice president; and Darren Smith Jr.