Being accountable to your coaches, teammates and yourself is something the East Ascension High football program has zeroed in on during spring football, and the results were positive.
“This spring was about maturing as young men and as an athlete. This group wants to hold teammates accountable. I'm very pleased on that progress we made,” coach Darnell Lee said.
The Spartans started out losing four of their first five games last season, with the only victory coming against powerhouse West Monroe. However, in the back half of the season, they turned the tables by winning four of five games, advancing to the second round of the Division 1 nonselect playoffs, where they lost to Neville.
The Spartans defeated Denham Springs 14-7 in their spring game and gave a glimpse of what the 2023 Spartans will look like.
“It was a very physical spring. That was also the case in the spring game; it was very physical,” Lee said.
The Spartans return Tahj Washington at running back, and he will run behind possibly one of the best offensive lines in the state.
“Washington converted from fullback. He ran with toughness behind an improved offensive line that showed how physical that can be,” Lee said.
Returning starters along the line include Aiden Joseph, Derez Quenn, Kelvin Green and sophomore Brysten Martinez. Kolin Netter looks to round out the group and will be a first-year starter. Playmakers on offense will be easy to identify with Jackson Chiasson and Jacorey Mitchell at wide receiver.
A new quarterback will take snaps, and a surprise player emerged.
“Sophomore Hudson Browning has been a pleasant surprise; he made some good decisions,” Lee said.
The defense has always been a strong point for East Ascension and that seems to be the theme again heading into the season.
“Some standouts on defense included corner Brennon Thompson and safeties Lamar Bolden, Tanner Stanga and D’ron McZeal. The defensive line will be led by Kelvin Gray, Nathan Allen and Caden Womack,” Lee said.
Transitioning into summer workouts has started and optimism is there.
“We will have an intense focus on discipline and physicality in everything we do this summer,” Lee said.