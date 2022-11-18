Ascension Catholic's boys’ cross-country placed third at the state championship meet in Natchitoches.
Leading the way was junior Noah Giroir, who placed 11th overall with a time of 18.11. Sophomores Andrew Landry (19:11) and Aiden Crochet (19:15) finished 20th and 21st respectively.
Ansel Cantin finished 26th and Le’Khai Ester was 38th overall. Christ Episcopal claimed the state championship and Westminister Christian Academy finished as the runner-up.
Division 1 (Class 5A)
Dutchtown was the top parish team, finishing 10th overall in Division 1. Peyton Bourgeois of St. Amant was the top finisher in the parish in Division 1 with a 14th place finish.
Dutchtown’s Mason Heffernan led the Griffins with a 53rd place finish and a time of 17:02. Cameron of East Stepter of East Ascension finished 70th overall. Dutchtown’s Isabella LeGarth finished 23rd overall for in the girl’s division followed by Rachel Fereday at 33. St Amant’s Ella Willoughby was the top finisher in the parish at 21 overall with a time of 19:49.