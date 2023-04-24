Gavin Richardson’s dream of being a college basketball player is not a dream anymore, it's reality after he signed to play Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri.
“These four years at AC have been the most memorable times of my life, this place has taught me how to be a better person," Richardson said. "I chose Baptist Bible because the coaches made me feel at home, they have won national championships and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”
Richardson is three-year starter for Ascension Catholic, an all-district performer and helped lead the Bulldogs to two quarterfinal appearances.
“Gavin has been one of the most dedicated players I have had since being a part of this program. He consistently got better everyday and did everything the coaches asked with respect,” coach Kylon Green said.
Richardson has had many influences up to this point and he knows he will be a better person for it. “Coach Kylon Green has been a father figure to me, he always wanted the best for my family and me. I can go to him with anything, will never forget our relationship on and off the court, he taught me basketball and how to treat people with respect.
"Coach Dimario Jackson, (Port Allen head coach) coached me at Hustle Hard Elite, tough coach that instilled discipline in me, he made me a better player," Richardson said. "Coach Rashaun Clayborn (St. Amant) coached me for the Shooting Stars, he taught me confidence and believe in my shot.”
The Bulldogs won many games during Richardson’s time there, a few stick out to him.
“My favorite game was this season, a four-overtime win against Episcopal," he said. "They face-guarded me the whole game, had to create space to get my shot off, we played well as a team in that one. My best individual game was against Collegiate Prep, had 25 points in that game. We went to the playoffs each year, we played hard as team, we came together as one.”
Watching Richardson play at Ascension Catholic, you saw someone that used every ounce of energy on both ends of the floor. “I want everyone to remember me as a hardworking player that never gave up, worked on my craft. I tried to getter better each day in the gym and I trusted god’s process and plan,” Richardson said.
Richardson wanted to make sure those special to him were thanked as his time as a player at Ascension Catholic has come to an end.
“So thankful for coach Kylon, coach Mike, coach Chase and coach Delmond. Those guys trusted me with the ball in my hands and believed in me. Thankful for my teammates, we made some memories for sure. My dad went out of his way to make sure I had everything needed to succeed. He made sacrifices for me to grow in this game and pushed me to work hard,” Richardson said.
Szubinski signs
ACHS football standout Landon Szubinski recently signed to play at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville. Szubinski was a two-year starter and all-state as a punter and defensive back. He recorded nearly 100 tackles, punter for 42 yard average and was a key piece in the Bulldogs run to the D4 Select Semifinals this past fall.