A longtime jambalaya cook who is part of a Gonzales jambalaya-cooking family dynasty lifted the golden paddle as the World Jambalaya World Champion at the end of the three-day Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales.
Jambalaya is in Todd Breaux's DNA. His father, the late Charles "Black" Breaux and brothers Ricky and Joey all picked up titles over the years. The senior Breaux won every title the Jambalaya Festival has, Rickey Breaux won the title four times and Joey won the title once.
"I guess it was my time," Todd Breaux said.
Todd's been cooking jambalaya since 1986, making the festival's finals eight times.
Todd said "sticking to what we know … sticking to our recipe was key to the win."
"People wanted me to win, I didn't want to let anyone down again," he said. "My phone's been blowing up since I won."
He credits cooking helper Damon Blue, 47, with the win. "He really wanted me to win," Todd said.
It was the second year for the Breaux-Blue team cooking in the festival, held each year Memorial Day weekend. Blue is an experienced competitive barbecue cook who gave the team a competitive edge, Breaux said.
Blue said he knew after each round that he and Breaux had a good chance at the big prize.
Still emotional about the win after four days, Breaux said he credits his win to his longtime relationship with the late Tee Wayne Abshire, a former cooking titleholder and seafood restaurant owner. He choked up as he spoke about his years cooking jambalaya in Abshire's backyard.
Breaux, 60, runs the kitchen at Tee Wayne's Cajun Cooking restaurant in Gonzales.
Todd said he dedicated the win in memory of his late brother Bart and father.
Blue called the win "a feeling like I never experienced." Next year, Blue plans to cook with his son as helper. His son is Lane "Blue 42" Blue, a linebacker at LSU. Blue said his family is in the process of moving to Gonzales and looks forward to practicing in his own backyard.
The cooking competition kicked off on May 26 with more than 80 cooking teams. The group was whittled down to the semifinal round Saturday night and the 12 final cooks continued their run for the title Sunday afternoon, with the winners being named on the main outdoor stage along South Irma Boulevard around 7 p.m.
The finalists included Daren Braud, Kade Lanoux, Tyler Billingsley, Taner Bourque, Justin "Big Cat" Courville, Robert "Hoss" Reine, Shane Martinez, Curt Parent, Adam Gautreau, Heath "Buster" Melancon and Brandon Olinde.
All cooks must use the same ingredients for the chicken jambalaya. The difference comes in each cook's personal recipe. Judges look for a specific rice color and chicken flavor in the rice.
Most cooks practice year round, with many competing in other jambalaya-cooking contest. Some compete in company or family events to win the chance to cook for the world title.
The world title is not the only prize up for grabs. Past champs compete for the Champ of Champs title, which was won by Jarrett Marchand. Matt Gautreau won the mini pot champs of champs title. Mini pot contestants cook jambalaya in small cast iron pots using one cup of rice.
On the second day of the festival, cooks fired up their tiny pots for the mini pot contest hosted by VFW Post 3693.
Winners included:
Men’s Division:
- Cade Thacker, first
- Carson Thacker, second
- Coby Thacker, third
Women’s Division:
- Amy Melancon, first
- Leslie Gautreaux, second
- Brenda Williams, third
Juniors Division, age 13 to 17:
- Matt Melancon, first
- Logan Russo, second
- Kamille Thacker, third
Children’s Division, 12 and under:
- Gavin Eliser, first
- Austin Courville, second
- Luke, Clay, and Jet Gautreau, third