Over the past two months, students at five primary schools in Ascension Public Schools participated in the Seed Survivor Mobile Classroom, a program that educates students in grades 3-5 about the importance of agriculture.
In a partnership with the Louisiana Farm Bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom program, Nutrien and Nutrien Ag Solutions sponsor the initiative called Seed Survivor, a “classroom on wheels” and free, curriculum-based learning experience that encourages children in elementary school to understand what makes plants grow.
"It is exciting when community partners bring resources to our schools that enhance educational opportunities for our students," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "This program may spark interest in our students to pursue careers in agriculture, science or engineering. Or this may simply give them a better understanding of ecosystems and sustainability as well as pique their interest as lifelong gardeners. The key is putting classroom learning into practical applications."
Students from Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Primary, Galvez Primary, Oak Grove Primary and Sugar Mill Primary had an opportunity to compete as virtual farmers, dig for real fossils and learn how they relate to agriculture, and plant a sunflower seed to take home and grow. Additionally, private school students at Ascension Christian and St. Theresa Middle schools participated.
“Seed Survivor is a fun and engaging way to teach students the importance of agriculture and what plants need to grow,” State Coordinator for Louisiana Farm Bureau’s Agriculture in the Classroom Program Lynda Danos stated in a news release. “It’s a great resource for teachers, and students love planting their very own sunflower to grow in the classroom or at home.”
Six Nutrien-sponsored displays travel North America year-round, visiting 100,000 total children. In Louisiana, the Louisiana Farm Bureau coordinates the mobile tour, which fills the gap between farm and table by providing students with a better understanding of where their food comes from.
Seed Survivor was created in collaboration with industry experts and teachers to ensure the program is factual and curriculum-based.