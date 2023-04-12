Across the United States, April is designated as a time when child wellness and child welfare organizations explain the importance of creating systems and programs that put children and families first.
Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana recognizes that all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in crisis, according to a news release.
Extreme stress and uncertainty for families may increase the risk of child abuse and neglect raising the need to support families and prevent abuse before it occurs, according to the release. Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit when children and families are well supported.
VIA LINK offers a statewide program, Louisiana Parent Line, which offers emotional support for parents 24/7 by calling 833-LAChild or by texting (225) 424-1533.
Community members can help raise awareness and impact by:
- Following VIA LINK 211 on social media and learn how to support PCAL during CAP month.
- Planting a virtual pinwheel — the symbol of child abuse prevention — through Pinwheels for Prevention. All donations are tax deductible, and donors can designate for your donation to go to Louisiana. To donate, visit preventchildabuse.org.
- On April 17, VIA LINK will be hosting a free virtual Lunch and Learn on Adverse Childhood Experiences. For information, email screspo@vialink.org.
- Participating in Prevent Child Abuse America’s nationwide Digital Advocacy Day on April 19. Contact your member of Congress to advocate for increased investments for Title II, Community- Based Child Abuse Prevention grants, of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to provide states and communities the resources to implement community-based solutions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
“We’d like everyone to reach out to us,” said Sherrard Crespo, director of PCAL, “And let us know how we can best support you and your community.”