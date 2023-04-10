Crawfish festival coming to Lamar-Dixon
Fill up on crawfish and dance to popular Louisiana tunes April 15 at the South Louisiana Crawfish Festival at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
And it's all to benefit Dreams Come True, which grants dreams for children with life-threatening diseases. The event, which is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., costs $5 for entry.
The schedule includes a crawfish boiling contest, jambalaya cook-off, mini-pot contest, cracklin cook-off, crawfish eating contest, cornhole tournament, classic car show, petting zoo, 150 craft booths, music, inflatables and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, visit https://crawfishfestival.org/ or call (225) 328-6735 or (225) 413-8681.
Garden Inspiration
The Gonzales Garden Club's gardening workshop is set for April 12 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library.
Topics of discussion will include the care and mounting of tillandsias, the propagating of Christmas cactuses and the creation of small floral arrangements.
This workshop is in conjunction with the club’s annual floral design and horticultural exhibit. This year’s theme, "Garden Inspiration," will include floral designs, horticulture specimens and container plants.
Designs can be viewed April 12-13 during regular library hours. Everyone can vote for their favorite floral design, horticulture specimen and container plant for the People’s Choice Awards.
First United Methodist Church Gonzales plans community outreach
First United Methodist Church, 224 W. Constitution St., Gonzales, is hosting a free community outreach event from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 15.
Activities include face painting and driveway chalk art. Free hot dogs, water and popcorn will be served.
The event will feature a yard sale and free craft booths for area vendors. Taking part in the event will be the Gonzales police and fire departments, the Ascension Parish Library's bookmobile, blood bank, Tankproff, Girl and Boy Scouts and Ascension Parish Council on Aging.
For information, call the church office at (225) 647-4678 or Cathy Vittoria at (225) 210-0307.
Donaldsonville High Hall of fame
Donaldsonville High School is accepting nominations for the 2023 athletic hall of fame class. All résumés should be emailed to brian.richardson@apsb.org.
Sponsorships sought for Dancing for a Cause
Anyone interested in sponsoring The Arc of East Ascension's Dancing for a Cause is encouraged to finalize their sponsorship by April 20 to qualify to attend a reveal party featuring former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri.
The party starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Mike Anderson's Seafood. For information, call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or visit thearcea.org.
Benefit golf tourney registration set
Registration is underway for the Elks Vet's Classic golf tournament set for May 25 at Pelican Point Lakes Golf Course.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Donaldsonville Lodge 1153 Veterans Service Program.
For registration information, call (225) 445-1383 or email info@elksdonaldsonville.
Law Enforcement Torch Run April 21
Registration is underway for the Ascension Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Louisiana. The event starts at 10 a.m. on South East Ascension Complex Boulevard behind the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office. For details, visit https://visitlasweetspot.com/events/ascension-law-enforcement-torch-run/.
Summer STEM camp planned
Community Sisterhood and Just One Word are teaming up for a STEM Camp for youths in kindergarten through eighth grade June 12-16. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y6ebmz22.