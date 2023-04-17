Thanks for your support
Having chronic kidney disease is no fun. It's a terrible disease that zaps your energy and leaves you weak and exhausted.
Thanks to the support of my readers, friends and family, I was able to walk in my first Baton Rouge Kidney Walk sponsored by the National Kidney Foundation Louisiana.
Friends designed and created Team Darlene Needs a New Bean's custom T-shirts and co-workers, friends and family stepped up to donate.
The walk is not only about raising money, but also raising awareness of this disease. Take time to visit the foundation's website to learn about the signs of CKD. Louisiana's CKD numbers are too high. Be kind to your kidneys by finding what you can do to keep them healthy.
Team Darlene Needs a New Bean led the walk, having the privilege of carrying the walk banner. It was a proud moment.
Louisiana Aquatic Education for Youth coming to library
Ascension Parish Library is hosting a Louisiana Aquatic Education Day for Youth in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
At 9 a.m. Saturday at the library in Gonzales, learn about what types of fish are in Louisiana, fishing tackle and how to tie knots. You’ll make fish prints and play a game to learn how to cast a fishing rod.
Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention
Ascension Parish Library has teamed up with the Capitol Area Agency on Aging for an evidence-based fall prevention program for adults 60 and older. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention offers a gentle exercise option to help reduce the risk of falling by improving strength, balance, coordination and flexibility.
This series of one-hour classes will be held twice a week from April 17 through June 7.
Endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arthritis Foundations around the world, Tai Chi is easy, enjoyable, and safe for people with or without arthritis to learn. Medical studies have shown that the program can relieve pain for people with arthritis, improve their quality of life, and prevent falls for older adults.
No prior experience is necessary; however, class size is limited. Call (225) 647-3955 to register and attend the 9 a.m. classes in Gonzales or (255) 622-3339 to register and attend the 11 a.m. classes in Galvez.
Under Your Wing
LSU Veterinary School Wildlife Rehabilitation Program
Many wild birds are found injured or fall out of nests and are abandoned by their parents yearly. The LSU Veterinary School Wildlife Rehabilitation Program saves, heals, releases and sometimes provides a home for animals that cannot be released.
Get a face-to-face view of hawks, owls, and other birds on Saturday, April 29, at the library in Galvez at 10 a.m. Learn when to intervene in nature and what you can do to save these birds.
Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339.
Benefit golf tourney registration set
Registration is underway for the Elks Vet's Classic golf tournament set for May 25 at Pelican Point Lakes Golf Course.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Donaldsonville Lodge 1153 Veterans Service Program.
For registration information, call (225) 445-1383 or email info@elksdonaldsonville.
Law Enforcement Torch Run April 21
Registration is underway for the Ascension Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Louisiana. The event starts at 10 a.m. on South East Ascension Complex Boulevard behind the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office. For details, visit https://visitlasweetspot.com/events/ascension-law-enforcement-torch-run/.
Summer STEM camp planned
Community Sisterhood and Just One Word are teaming up for a STEM Camp for youths in kindergarten through eighth grade June 12-16. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y6ebmz22.