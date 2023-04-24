Festival de la Prairie kicks off Friday
Festival de la Prairie starts Friday with food, music, rides and games behind St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 La. 73, Prairieville.
The music kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with Dustin Guedry and continues at 7:30 p.m. with David St. Romain. On Saturday, Artemis plays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:15 and Praish Country Line perform from 8:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday's lineup includes That 70s Band and Chase Tyler Band.
The festival menu includes crawfish stew, jambalaya, sweets, funnel cakes, turkey legs, hamburgers, fried fish, pork spaghetti and other festival favorites.
A silent auction starts at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Spring Bazaar at Azalea Estates
Azalea Estates Assisted Living Center in Gonzales is having a Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2305 S. Purpura Ave. Vendors will be on site selling a variety of items.
Cooks Tim and Philip Banker's jambalaya will be on sale to raise funds for community projects. For more information, call (225) 644-1028.
Music in the park
The next Donaldsonville Downtown Live at Crescent Park event will feature Artemis playing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 6. Lawn chairs, food and beverages can be brought to the park.
Gospel in the Park May 13
River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville's Gospel in the Park is planned for noon to 7 p.m. May 13 at Jambalaya Park, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
The free event includes music, food and crafts.
Benefit golf tourney registration set
Registration is underway for the Elks Vet's Classic golf tournament set for May 25 at Pelican Point Lakes Golf Course.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Donaldsonville Lodge 1153 Veterans Service Program.
For registration information, call (225) 445-1383 or email info@elksdonaldsonville.
Torch Run rescheduled
The Ascension Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Louisiana has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. May 5. The event starts at South East Ascension Complex Boulevard behind the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office. For details, visit https://visitlasweetspot.com/events/ascension-law-enforcement-torch-run/.
Summer STEM camp planned
Community Sisterhood and Just One Word are teaming up for a STEM Camp for youths in kindergarten through eighth grade June 12-16. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y6ebmz22.