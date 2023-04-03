Spring Break Spa Day
Tweens age 9-11 are invited to an afternoon of pampering at the Ascension Parish Library's Dutchtown branch and get refreshed before the home stretch of the school year. Get creative at the nail art stations, unwind with some aromatherapy play-dough, and learn to make lava lamp lip gloss. Be spa day is at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
Carnival of Reading at the library
This month, Ascension Parish Library has set a community goal to read and log 2,500 books. From April 1-30, you can read books and complete activities in a carnival-themed challenge. Show your library spirit by logging your reading and activities in Beanstack and challenge family members and friends to join. One reader will be picked to receive a carnival-themed prize.
Garden Inspiration
The Gonzales Garden Club's gardening workshop is set for April 14 at the the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library.
Topics of discussion will include the care and mounting of tillandsias, the propagating of Christmas cacti, and the creation of small floral arrangements.
This workshop is in conjunction with the club’s annual floral design and horticultural exhibit. This year’s theme, "Garden Inspiration," will include floral designs, horticulture specimens and container plants.
Designs can be viewed April 12 through April 14, during regular library hours. Everyone can vote for their favorite floral design, horticulture specimen and container plant for the Gonzales Garden Club People’s Choice Awards.
First United Methodist Church Gonzales plans community outreach
First United Methodist Church, 224 W. Constitution St., Gonzales, is hosting a free community outreach event from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 15.
Activities include face painting and driveway chalk art, and free hot dogs, water and popcorn will be served.
The event will feature a yard sale and free craft booths for area vendors. Taking part in the event will be the Gonzales Police and Fire departments, the Ascension Parish Library's bookmobile, blood bank, Tankproff, Girl and Boy Scouts and Ascension Parish Council on Aging.
For information, call the church office at (225) 647-4678 or Cathy Vittoria, (225) 210-0307.
Donaldsonville High Hall of fame
Donaldsonville High School is accepting nominations for the 2023 athletic hall of fame class. All résumés should be emailed to Brian.Richardson@apsb.org.
Sponsorships sought for Dancing for a Cause
Anyone interested in sponsoring The Arc of East Ascension's Dancing for a Cause is encouraged to finalize their sponsorship by April 20 to qualify to attend a reveal party featuring former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri.
The party starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Mike Anderson's Seafood. For information, call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or visit thearcea.org.
Volunteer, sponsors needed for Sock Hop
Volunteers and sponsors are needed for upcoming sessions of the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop.
The monthly event is held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The next sock hop starts at 11 a.m. Friday at the Ascension gym.
For information, call Michelle Templet, assistant director of recreation, at (225) 450-1081.
Church anniversary
The Church of Ascension of Our Lord, 719 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville is celebrating its 250th anniversary with a Mass at 4 p.m. on April 15.
Benefit golf tourney registration set
Registration is underway for the Elks Vet's Classic golf tournament set for May 25 at Pelican Point Lakes Golf Course.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Donaldsonville Lodge 1153 Veterans Service Program.
For registration information, call (225) 445-1383 or email info@elksdonaldsonville.