Erspamer to speak at roundtable
Writing Louisiana’s Comeback Story is the topic for the August Ascension GOP Roundtable speaker Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy.
The Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Cost for the lunch is $30. Pay in advance through PayPal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. To RSVP, call (225) 921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com
Career and College Expo Sept. 6
Ascension Parish Public Schools is hosting a Career and College Expo Sept. 6 for Ascension Parish students in eighth through 12th grades. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Rev Center in Gonzales.
Career professional from 11 job paths and recruiters from local and out-of-state colleges, universities and technical schools will be on-hand.
Anime Town Louisiana coming to Gonzales
Visit your favorite "Dragon Ball" characters Aug. 18-20 for Anime Town Louisiana at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. For ticket information, visit animetownlouisiana.com.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise, we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Volunteer Ascension planning 25th anniversary
Plans are underway for Volunteer Ascension's 25th anniversary celebration, a red carpet fundraiser, "A Silver Year and a Silver Screen" event set for Sept. 21 at the Gonzales Civic Center.
For more information or a sponsorship, call (225) 644-7655.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The new recycling Center in Donaldsonville is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The West Ascension Recycling Center, at 2171 Thibaut Drive, accepts cardboard, plastics, newspapers and magazines, metal, automobile tires, scrap paper, cartons, scrap metal and white goods.
Talent show planned
Bearded Events is planning Ascension Under the Stars, a local talent spotlight night for aspiring artists from Ascension and surrounding parishes.
The event, sponsored by Ascension Credit Union, is set for Sept. 16 at 31162 Pookey Lane, Prairieville.
Follow Bearded Events' Facebook Page for more information.
VFW's Fall Vendor Show set
VFW Post 3693 Auxiliary is looking for vendors for its Nov. 18 fall show. To receive an application, email anolen21@yahoo.com.