At the library …
The Ascension Parish Library has several summer programs set.
Peg Ninjas
Sneak over to the library in Donaldsonville and design a wooden peg ninja. Whether you’re a fan of real ninjas or the pizza-loving turtle types, it’s time to channel your inner artist. At 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3, kids 6-11 can use wooden pegs to paint a hero (with or without a half-shell). While supplies last.
Game On!
Have an epic adventure when you level up at the library and get your game on. Play games like Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart 8 on Nintendo Switch and Wii U.
Showcase your skills at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at the library in Galvez; at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Dutchtown; and at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in Gonzales.
Class for preteen girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The program is for girls ages 9-11 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Aug. 4. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Election commissioner classes set
The Ascension Clerk of Court's Office's new election commissioner classes are set for August. The Gonzales session is at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Ascension Parish Courthouse, 607 E. Worthey St., and the Donaldsonville session is at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Clerk of Court Elections Office, 300 Houmas St.
Animé Town Louisiana coming to Gonzales
Visit your favorite "Dragon Ball" characters Aug. 18-20 for animé Town Louisiana at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. For ticket information, visit animetownlouisiana.com.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise, we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Volunteer Ascension planning 25th anniversary
Plans are underway for Volunteer Ascension's 25th anniversary celebration, a red carpet fundraiser, "A Silver Year and a Silver Screen" event set for Sept. 21 at the Gonzales Civic Center.
For more information or a sponsorship, call (225) 644-7655.