Senior sock hop Friday
Mike Broussard and Night Train are performing Friday at the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop. The dance is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Ascension Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
Lunch is served at 11 a.m. and seniors are encouraged to bring a dessert.
Boucherie and Balloons coming in October
The Sorrento Lions Club's is looking for sponsors for its Boucherie and Balloon Festival set for Oct. 20-22.
Visit www.facebook.com/sorrentolionsclublouisiana for information.
Career and College Expo Sept. 6
Ascension Parish Public Schools is hosting a Career and College Expo Sept. 6 for Ascension Parish students in eighth through 12th grades. The two-hour event starts at 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Rev Center in Gonzales.
Career professional from 11 job paths and recruiters from local and out-of-state colleges, universities and technical schools will be on-hand.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise, we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Volunteer Ascension planning 25th anniversary
Plans are underway for Volunteer Ascension's 25th anniversary celebration, a red carpet fundraiser, "A Silver Year and a Silver Screen" event set for Sept. 21 at the Gonzales Civic Center.
For more information or a sponsorship, call (225) 644-7655.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The new recycling Center in Donaldsonville is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The West Ascension Recycling Center, at 2171 Thibaut Drive, accepts cardboard, plastics, newspapers and magazines, metal, automobile tires, scrap paper, cartons, scrap metal and white goods.
Talent show planned
Bearded Events is planning Ascension Under the Stars, a local talent spotlight night for aspiring artists from Ascension and surrounding parishes.
The event, sponsored by Ascension Credit Union, is set for Sept. 16 at 31162 Pookey Lane, Prairieville.
Follow Bearded Events' Facebook Page for more information.
VFW's Fall Vendor Show set
VFW Post 3693 Auxiliary is looking for vendors for its Nov. 18 fall show. To receive an application, email anolen21@yahoo.com.