Erspamer to speak at roundtable
Writing Louisiana’s Comeback Story is topic for the August Ascension GOP Roundtable speaker Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy.
The Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women, is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Erspamer has spent his career building and growing effective policy organizations around the country, according to a news release. Since being appointed Pelican Institute CEO in 2017, he has built a team and strategy to address Louisiana’s most substantial policy challenges and to create a Louisiana where everyone could have the opportunity to flourish, the release stated.
Cost for the lunch is $30. Pay in advance through Pay Pal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. To RSVP, call (225) 921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com
Career and College Expo Sept. 6
Ascension Parish Public Schools is hosting a Career and College Expo Sept. 6 for Ascension Parish students in eighth through 12th grades. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Rev Center in Gonzales.
Career professional from 11 job paths and recruiters from local and out-of-state college, university and technical schools will be on hand.
Election commissioner classes set
The Ascension Clerk of Court's Office's new election commissioner classes are set for August. The Gonzales session is at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Ascension Parish Courthouse, 607 E. Worthey St., and the Donaldsonville session is at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Clerk of Court Elections Office, 300 Houmas St.
Anime Town Louisiana coming to Gonzales
Visit your favorite "Dragon Ball" characters Aug. 18-20 for anime Town Louisiana at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. For ticket information, visit animetownlouisiana.com.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise, we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Volunteer Ascension planning 25th anniversary
Plans are underway for Volunteer Ascension's 25th anniversary celebration, a red carpet fundraiser, "A Silver Year and a Silver Screen" event set for Sept. 21 at the Gonzales Civic Center.
For more information or a sponsorship, call (225) 644-7655.