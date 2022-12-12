Holiday deadlines set
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Santa visits Geismar
Here are the Santa Routes for the Geismar Volunteer Firefighters' Santa visits through several Geismar neighborhoods.
Starting at 4:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Santa will be visiting the following areas:
- Parks at Dutchtown
- Oak Run
- Dutchtown Meadows
- Cypress Ridge
- Babin Road
- Babin Estates
- Sterling Ridge
Saturday, Santa will be in these areas starting at 4 p.m.
- Highland Drive
- Dutchtown Villas
- Twin Oaks
- Legacy Hills
- Moss Point
- Lakes at Dutchtown
- Louis White Road
- Deck Boulevard
Santa and firefighters will be in these area starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.
- Rivergate
- Old Mill
- Plantation Creek
- Eaglesway
- Twin Lakes
- Francine Circ.
- Stoney Point
- Anderson / Stevenson Roads
Join ARW's Dec. 15 meeting for music, installation of officers
The Ascension Republican Women celebrate the holidays with a 11:30 a.m. luncheon Dec. 15 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Wanda Aizpurua, president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women, is the club’s special guest speaker and will install the ARW 2023 officers.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $25. Advance payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com.
The Great Toy Build
Peter Signorelli and his "elves" are set to build toys from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 at Graceworks Church, 16232 La. 44, Prairieville.
Signorelli posted his Great Toy Build 2022 event on Facebook explaining that volunteers will be on hand equipped with tools and the muscle needed to assemble toys and other items.
People in need of assistance can bring their toys and gifts and volunteers will assemble the purchased toys. No large items like trampolines can be assembled through the program and people must pick up their items.
Volunteers are needed to help coordinate the toys coming in and to bring hand tools to help build some toys.
For more information, call Signorelli at (225) 571-4226.
Wreaths on sale for December ceremony
A Remember, Honor and Teach Wreath Ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales.
As part of the Wreaths Across America ceremony, wreath's will be placed at the grave's of area veterans. Wreaths are on sale for $15. To purchase a wreath, call Tanya Whitney at (225) 612-0805.
STEM Day planned
Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting the first of two STEM Day events at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Gonzales Branch of Ascension Parish Library. The program is a part of the sorority's educational development thrust. The goal of the event is to expose community youth to the joy and wonder of STEM learning.
This year's theme is "Let You Garden Grow." Participants will learn about sustainable living with an introduction on how to grow your own food. The STEM program is the second partnership event between Ascension Alumnae Chapter, Community Sisterhood, Just One Word and Ascension Parish Library.
The sorority has been working to help youth on both sides of Ascension parish, with a program scheduled in the spring at the library in Donaldsonville. Youth ages 8-14 are encouraged to attend. The event is free.
A Class for Preteen Girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Designed for girls ages 9-11 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Jan. 6. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906. The class is free.