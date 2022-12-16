Holiday deadlines set
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 21 for the Dec. 28 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
A Class for Preteen Girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter-of-fact discussion will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The session is designed for girls ages 9-11 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Jan. 6. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906. The class is free.
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is seeking volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Weight-loss club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.