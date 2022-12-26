Holiday deadlines set
Submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 28 for the Jan. 4 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Parish offices close
Ascension Parish government offices will be closed Friday and Monday for the New Year's holiday.
Marketplace health insurance Q&A
It’s time to put your health and wellness first. Start 2023 with help navigating your options for health care. Ascension Parish Library is hosting seminars Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 about insurance plans available in the Louisiana Health Insurance Marketplace.
Each presentation will take place at the library in Gonzales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be led by navigators for a Healthy Louisiana. Following the discussion, attendees will receive free assistance to learn if they qualify for special enrollment through the Marketplace.
The 2023 Open Enrollment Period in the Marketplace Health Insurance under the Affordable Care Act ends Jan. 15. Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Bright Lights
The word neon comes to us from a Greek word that means new, so illuminate 2023 and make a DIY neon sign. On Tuesday at 6 p.m., teens are welcome to visit the library’s Dutchtown location to use Electroluminescent wire tape, and batteries to design a handmade sign to take home.
A Class for Preteen Girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter-of-fact discussion will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The session is designed for girls ages 9-11 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Jan. 6. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906. The class is free.
Ascension Parish youth baseball registration underway
Registration is underway for Ascension Parish Baseball, which is affiliated with Little League Baseball International. Registration ends on Jan. 15.
The league's Spring/Summer 2023 season will offer age divisions:
- 3/4 year-old: Tee Ball
- 5 year-old: Tee Ball
- 6 year-old: Tee Ball
- 7/8 year-old: Coaches' Pitch
- 9/10 year-old: Minor
- 9 year-old: Major
- 10 year-old: Major
- 11/12 year-old: Minor
- 11/12 year-old: Major
- 13/14 year-old: Junior Division
- 15/16 year-old: Senior Division
- 17/18 year-old: Veterans Division
The 9-12 year-old divisions will be made up of two separate leagues, Major League and Minor League. Players will register in one league, depending on the player's experience, skill-level and commitment.
Minor League
- No prior playing experience is necessary
- Introduces and teaches basic baseball skills and fundamentals
- More opportunities to develop and play multiple positions in the field, pitching, etc.
- Will have tryouts to determine the player's skill-level for the league draft
- Two practices per week before regular-season games
- Two game days per week, at least 12 regular-season games, plus postseason tournament
- Regular-season games focus on instruction and skills development. The postseason tournament will determine the league champions
- A more typical recreational-type experience
Major League
- Expected to have played several seasons, often at a more competitive level
- Focus on refining basic fundamentals and introducing more advanced-level skills
- Begin developing more advanced position-specific techniques
- Will have tryouts in preparation for the draft and to determine if the player's skill-level is appropriate for the Major League.
- One practice per week before regular-season games
- One game day per week. 12 regular-season games. No postseason tournament
- Regular-season games will focus on instruction and skills development. However, the regular-season standings will determine the league champions
- More typical of a competitive or travel ball-type experience
Registration can be completed online at www.apbaseball.com. For those who participated in AP Baseball in the past, login using your same account information and select the Player Registration tab on the menu bar.
If you have issues or difficulty with the online registration process, email doc@impact-sports.net, and include your phone number.
For registration questions, contact Wayne Grenfell, director of Baseball Operations, wayne@impact-sports.net or Jason "Doc" Adams, general manager: doc@impact-sports.net.