Holiday deadlines set
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Ascension Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
Senior Sock Hop Friday
The Christmas edition of the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ascension Gym, 9039 South St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and Mike Broussard and Night Train will perform. The event is sponsored by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Christmas in Sorrento
Celebrate Christmas in Sorrento from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., Sorrento.
Santa will ride in on a fire truck and his helpers will be handing out a small gift to all children in attendance while supplies last.
Bring a camera to take a photograph with Santa. Jambalaya, sodas, hot chocolate, cookies, face painting and a craft project for the kids are on tap for the night. The highlight will be the lighting of the town's Christmas tree.
Join ARW's Dec. 15 meeting for music, installation of officers
The Ascension Republican Women celebrate the holidays with a 11:30 a.m. luncheon Dec. 15 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Wanda Aizpurua, president of the Louisiana Federation of Republican Women, is the club’s special guest speaker and will install the ARW 2023 officers.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $25. Advance payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com.
Holiday market
The Helen Brett Holiday Market starts at 10 a.m. Friday for buyers at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The holiday market will feature 475 booths for shoppers to browse the newest trends in jewelry, home décor, women’s products and holiday merchandise.
The Helen Brett Holiday Market will be open exclusively to buyers on Friday and will then open to include the public on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets for public admission, Saturday and Sunday can be purchased online at TicketLeap or at the Market Access Counter at the registration counters in the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for $17. Children ages 12-15 receive free admission. Military and first responders are admitted free on Sunday with proper identification.
For more information on the Helen Brett Holiday Market, visit https://helenbrettexhibits.com/december-9-11-2022.
Wreaths on sale for December ceremony
A Remember, Honor and Teach Wreath Ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales.
As part of the Wreaths Across America ceremony, wreath's will be placed at the grave's of area veterans. Wreaths are on sale for $15. To purchase a wreath, call Tanya Whitney at (225) 612-0805.