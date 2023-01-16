Southern Snow Day
Children ages 6-8 are invited to the Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a snowball fight (with fake, squishy snowballs).
Visitors will build a snowman out of balloons, make snowflakes, and pin the nose on Olaf.
Senior Sock Hop set
The Mardi Gras edition of the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop starts at 11 a.m. Jan. 27. The Ascension Parish Council On Aging is sponsoring the event, set for the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gym, 9039 South St. Landry Ave. Mike Broussard & Night Train will provide music. Lunch begins at 11 a.m.
There are openings for sponsorships and volunteer opportunities for future dates. For details on how to get involved, call Ascension Parish Assistant Director of Recreation Michelle Templet at (225) 450-1081.
It's livestock show time
The Ascension Parish 4-H hosts its 13th annual Stick Horse Rodeo at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Barn 8. Registration is at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is open to all youth 11 years old and younger. The classes are buckin’ horse, buckin’ bull, flag race and barrel racing. The stick horse rodeo has a fee of $5 to participate. Participants do not have to be a 4-H member to participate. Spectators are free. Following the stick horse rodeo, there will be fellowship and adult showmanship contests for 4-H and FFA alumni. A silent auction will take place throughout the show and rodeo.
The Ascension Parish 4-H and FFA hosts its 77th annual Livestock Show at Lamar-Dixon barns 7-8 on Jan. 21. There will be cattle, sheep, goats, swine, rabbits and poultry exhibited at the show, along with showmanship contests, and premier exhibitor tests. The show is open to the public. The judging begins at 8 a.m. with the cattle followed by sheep, goats and swine. The rabbit and poultry shows will both begin at 9 a.m.
Paul Tibbets IV to speak at January GOP Roundtable
Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Paul Tibbets IV is the featured speaker at the January Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Tibbets, who grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in engineering psychology/human factors engineering, served on active duty from 1989 to 2018. He is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, and has flown during five operational assignments. In addition to many staff assignments, he earned a master of science degree from the University of Idaho and a master of arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the College of Naval Command and Staff. In his address, Tibbets will share anecdotes of his famous grandfather, the Paul Tibbets who piloted the Enola Gay.
Cost for the lunch is $30, collected at the door. Guests can avoid the lines by prepaying with PayPal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling (225) 921-5187 or by email: ARWrUS@aol.com