Bright Lights
The word neon comes to us from a Greek word that means new, so illuminate 2023 and make a DIY neon sign. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., teens are welcome to visit the library’s Dutchtown location to use Electroluminescent wire tape, and batteries to design a handmade sign to take home.
Marketplace health insurance Q&A
It’s time to put your health and wellness first. Start 2023 with help navigating your options for health care. Ascension Parish Library is hosting a Jan. 10 seminar about insurance plans available in the state health insurance marketplace.
The presentation will take place at the library in Gonzales from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be led by Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana. Following the discussion, attendees will receive free assistance to learn if they qualify for special enrollment through the marketplace.
The 2023 open enrollment period ends Jan. 15. Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana is supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
A Class for Preteen Girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls.
This matter-of-fact discussion will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The session is designed for girls ages 9-11 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Jan. 6. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906. The class is free.
Ascension Parish youth baseball registration underway
Registration is underway for Ascension Parish Baseball, which is affiliated with Little League Baseball International. Registration ends on Jan. 15.
The league's spring and summer season will offer age divisions:
- 3-4 years: T-ball
- 5 years: T-ball
- 6 years: T-ball
- 7-8 years: Coach pitch
- 9-10 years: Minor
- 9 years: Major
- 10 years: Major
- 11-12 years: Minor
- 11-12 years: Major
- 13-14 years: Junior Division
- 15-16 years: Senior Division
- 17-18 years: Veterans Division
The 9-12 age divisions will be made up of two separate leagues, Major League and Minor League. Players will register in one league, depending on the player's experience, skill level and commitment.
Registration can be completed online at apbaseball.com. For those who participated in the past, login using your same account information and select the Player Registration tab on the menu bar.
If you have issues or difficulty with the online registration process, email doc@impact-sports.net, and include your phone number.
For registration questions, contact Wayne Grenfell, director of baseball operations, at wayne@impact-sports.net or Jason "Doc" Adams, general manager, at doc@impact-sports.net.