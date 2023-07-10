School Tools drives set
Volunteer Ascension's annual School Tools drive has several ways for residents to contribute supplies needed by schoolchildren.
Donations can be completed by visiting www.mightycause.com/story/Schooltools.
Volunteer Ascension will hold it corporate and community collection drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at Ascension Fire District 1 offices, 13193 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
Class for preteen girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The program is for girls ages 9-11 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Aug. 4. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Barn Hill Preserve visit
Have an up-close encounter and learn how to protect some exotic animals and their habitats. You might meet a bearded dragon, a tortoise or a skink at the library July 20, at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville; July 24, in Galvez; or July 27 in Gonzales.
Barn Hill Preserve's mobile outreach offers a great way for kids to learn about natural wildlife and have a personal experience with animals from all over the planet. Each demonstration begins at 10 a.m.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
How to ID snakes
Slither over to Ascension Parish Library and learn about snakes. In this hands-on show, Kevin Hood with Louisiana Snake ID will discuss misconceptions about snakes, explain why they benefit our environment, share some facts, and present some common species native to Louisiana. Check it out on Monday, July 17, in Gonzales at 10 a.m.; Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. in Galvez or 2 p.m. at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville.
Hood will also provide information about how to identify venomous snakes. At the end of each show, audience members can pet, hold, and take photos with some of the presented snakes.