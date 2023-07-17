Republican Women celebrate 20th anniversary
Ascension Republican Women is marking its 20th anniversary year with a 2023 candidate meet-and-greet and dinner at 4 p.m. July 30 at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Baton Rouge publisher, author and contributing editor to The American Spectator Scott McKay is moderator for the evening. Statewide, legislative and local candidates for office have confirmed.
The event is open to the public, and guests are welcome. Reservations are required. Fees, collected at the door, are $5 entry or $30 for dinner. RSVP at paypal.me/ARW225; call (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com.
Class for preteen girls
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The program is for girls ages 9-11 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Aug. 4. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Barn Hill Preserve visit
Have an up-close encounter and learn how to protect some exotic animals and their habitats. You might meet a bearded dragon, a tortoise or a skink at the library July 20, at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville; July 24, in Galvez; or July 27 in Gonzales.
Barn Hill Preserve's mobile outreach offers a great way for kids to learn about natural wildlife and have a personal experience with animals from all over the planet. Each demonstration begins at 10 a.m.
Military appreciation event set
Bearded Events is hosting a military appreciation event for active and retired duty personnel July 28 at TRM Throws, 12616 Airline Highway. Discounts will be provided for military members.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Volunteer Ascension planning 25th anniversary
Plans are underway for Volunteer Ascension's 25th anniversary celebration, a red carpet fundraiser, "A Silver Year and a Silver Screen" event set for Sept. 21 at the Gonzales Civic Center.
For more information or a sponsorship, call (225) 644-7655.