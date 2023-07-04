School Tools drives set
Volunteer Ascension's annual School Tools drive has several ways for residents to contribute supplies needed by schoolchildren.
You can support the nonprofit agency's efforts by taking part in the ninth annual Stuff the Fire Truck event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at All About Insurance and LeBlanc's Auto Title and Notary, 417 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.
Drop off school supplies or a donation and receive a free plate serving of pastalaya.
Volunteer Ascension will hold it corporate and community collection drive from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 14 at Ascension Fire District 1 offices, 13193 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
Register for preteen girls class
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls. This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The program is for girls ages 9-11 and their parent or guardian. Registration is required before noon on Aug. 4. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Tickets on sale for Dancing for a Cause
Tickets are on sale for the Arc of East Ascension's Dancing for a Cause, set for July 8 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center REV Center.
For tickets, visit www.thearcea.org.
The show features local dancers raising money for the Arc of East Ascension.
Children's singalong coming to libraries
Take a toe-tapping, two-stepping trek around the globe when Johnette Downing visits Ascension Parish Library branches. This summer fête includes hand-clapping from “Anna Banana,” Cajun two-stepping with “Bon Jour Mes Amis,” call-and-response in “Wonderful Friends,” and the square dance reel “Brass Wagon.” The program also features Downing's book "Petit Pierre and the Floating Marsh," a story about friends who get together to build a community. Catch a performance on at 10 a.m. July 7, at the library in Galvez or 2 p.m. at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville, or see the show at 10 a.m. July 8 at the Dutchtown library or 2 p.m. at the Gonzales library.
Barn Hill Preserve bringing animals to library
Have an up-close encounter and learn how to protect some exotic animals and their habitats. You might meet a bearded dragon, a tortoise or a skink at the library July 10, in Dutchtown; July 20, at the Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville; July 24, in Galvez; or July 27 in Gonzales.
Barn Hill Preserve's mobile outreach offers a great way for kids to learn about natural wildlife and have a personal experience with animals from all over the planet. Each demonstration begins at 10 a.m.
Midsummer Mardi Gras Mosaic
Beads and bling are a Mardi Gras tradition, but what can you do with all those leftover parade pearls after the party? On July 11, visit the Ascension Parish Library's Dutchtown branch at 10 a.m. to create some art to jazz up your home. Unmask your inner artist and celebrate the international Carnival by making a fashionable fleur-de-lis beaded mosaic.