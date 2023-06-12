River Region Art Association closing gallery
River Region Art Association is closing its Gonzales gallery at the end of the month. Artists are selling their works at discounted rates. An art and garage sale is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
It's a chance to buy local art and support a group that supports area artists.
Summer STEM camp set
Community Sisterhood and River Road African American Museum are partnering June 19-23 for a STEM camp. To register, visit form.jotform.com/230912731524147
Meal box distribution continues
St. Catherine of Sienna Church is hosting a meal box distribution for youth 18 years and younger. The boxes will contain one week of food including seven breakfasts, seven lunches and 1 gallon of milk. The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 20 and June 27 at the Donaldsonville church.
Amar to address roundtable
Renee Amar, executive director for the Louisiana Motor Transport Association and founder and executive director of the nonprofit Louisiana Women Lead will be the featured speaker at the June Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales. Doors open at 11:15.
Amar, who hold a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and pursued her master’s degree at LSU, represents the interests of the trucking industry at the state and nation’s capital, as well as with state and federal agencies. She also serves as executive director for LMTA’s Foundation, which focuses on education and research specific to the industry and manages TruckPAC, the association’s political action committee that supports pro-trucking industry candidates.
Cost for the lunch is $30. Guests can prepay with Pay Pal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. A $5 room fee will be collected for those not dining. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
Swimming camp seeks help
Tank Proof, a free summer swimming camp for children, is looking for volunteers.
Three to four volunteers are needed to help in various areas:
- Passing out snacks and giveaways,
- Supervising the campers,
- Consoling those that are scared,
- And, if you want to get in the pool, helping them learn to swim.
If you have a heart to help and the availability, call Connie King at (225) 939-0931.
The Gonzales camp sessions are July 10-14 and July 17-21.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.