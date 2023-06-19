Tickets on sale for Dancing for a Cause
Tickets are on sale for the Arc of East Ascension's Dancing for a Cause, set for July 8 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center REV Center.
For tickets, visit www.thearcea.org.
The show features local dancers raising money for the Arc of East Ascension.
4th of July celebrations planned
- Celebrate independence July 4 at Conway Development’s annual Stars & Stripes event in Gonzales. This free family-friendly event, set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include kids activities, music by the Lauren Lee Band, and a fireworks show. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
- The annual Fireworks on the Mississippi River event will be July 3 at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville. Vendors will be open and music starts at 4 p.m. The event features music by Da Mellow Band, which starts at 7 p.m. Fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.
Special Tuesday seeking donations
Beau Porto Special Tuesday founder Bobbie Blanchard said the final summer session is Tuesday at Gonzales Primary School. The program offers games, food and a parade at its final session. Anyone wishing to donate to the program can mail donations to 41098 Rustling Oaks Drive, Prairieville, 70769.
Football camp June 26-28
Rohan Davey is hosting Ascension Christian High Football Camp June 26-28. Davey is the school's head football coach and former LSU and NFL quarterback.
Registration deadline is June 23. Register by June 23 at https://tinyurl.com/48wr2hbr.
The camp costs $200 for boys in third through eighth grades. Camp is each day from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 14408 EA Academy Road, Gonzales.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.