Fourth of July celebrations planned
- Celebrate independence on July Fourth at Conway Development’s annual Stars & Stripes event in Gonzales. This free family-friendly event, set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include kids activities, music by the Lauren Lee Band, and a fireworks show. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
- The annual Fireworks on the Mississippi River event will be July 3 at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville. Vendors will be open, and music starts at 4 p.m. The event features music by Da Mellow Band which starts at 7 p.m. The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.
Donaldsonville farmers market set
Visit Louisiana Square from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the Donaldsonville arts and crafts and farmers market.
The event is held the first Saturday of each month.
Garney Gautreau sock hop
Seniors can dance to the music of Mike Broussard and Night Train from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop at the Ascension Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, Gonzales.
Lunch is served at 11 a.m.
Tickets on sale for Dancing for a Cause
Tickets are on sale for the Arc of East Ascension's Dancing for a Cause, set for July 8 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center REV Center.
For tickets, visit www.thearcea.org.
The show features local dancers raising money for the Arc of East Ascension.
Fourth of July suncatchers at the library
Create a red, white and blue suncatcher just in time to celebrate the Fourth of July. Each suncatcher is made with an acrylic disc and beads. Call (225) 473-8052 to reserve your spot for the patriotic activity on at 9 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. at the library in Donaldsonville.
Children's singalong coming to libraries
Take a toe-tapping, two-stepping trek around the globe when Johnette Downing visits Ascension Parish Library branches. This summer fête includes hand-clapping from “Anna Banana,” Cajun two-stepping with “Bon Jour Mes Amis,” call-and-response in “Wonderful Friends,” and the square dance reel “Brass Wagon.” The program also features Downing's book "Petit Pierre and the Floating Marsh," a story about friends who get together to build a community. Catch a performance on at 10 a.m. July 7, at the library in Galvez or 2 p.m. at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville, or see the show at 10 a.m. July 8 at the Dutchtown library or 2 p.m. at the Gonzales library.