Renee Amar to address the June 15 Roundtable
Renee Amar, executive director for the Louisiana Motor Transport Association and founder and executive director of the nonprofit Louisiana Women Lead will be the featured speaker at the June Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales. Doors open at 11:15.
Amar, who hold a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and pursued her master’s degree at LSU, represents the interests of the trucking industry at the state and nation’s capital, as well as with state and federal agencies. She also serves as executive director for LMTA’s Foundation, which focuses on education and research specific to the industry and manages TruckPAC, the association’s political action committee that supports pro-trucking industry candidates.
In 2020, Amar founded a nonprofit, Louisiana Women Lead, to recruit and train center-right women to run for office.
Cost for the lunch is $30. Guests can prepay with Pay Pal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. A $5 room fee will be collected for those not dining. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.
Coppélia stops by library
Ascension Parish Library is welcoming the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet back on Thursday, June 8. This year, they are performing "Coppélia." Set to the music of Leo Delibes, "Coppélia" is a comic story ballet set hundreds of years ago in a festive Hungarian village. Follow the antics of Swanilda and Franz, two young lovebirds, who quarrel over the beautiful maiden in the window of the local toymaker’s shop. Havoc ensues as Swanilda and her friends sneak into Dr. Coppelius’ toy shop to discover life-size, dancing toys, and the truth about the girl in the window.
There are two show times: 9:30 a.m. at the library in Galvez or 11:30 a.m. at the library in Gonzales.
Tank Proof swimming camp needs volunteers
Tank Proof, a free summer swimming camp for children, is looking for volunteers.
Three to four volunteers are needed to help in various areas:
- Passing out snacks and giveaways,
- Supervising the campers,
- Consoling those that are scared,
- And, if you want to get in the pool, helping them learn to swim.
If you have a heart to help and the availability, call Connie King at (225) 939-0931.
The Gonzales camp sessions are July 10-14 and July 17-21.