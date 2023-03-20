Saturday is election day
Voters will decide the fate of three school tax renewals Saturday. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Three separate ballot items to renew for 10 years existing property taxes that fund the parish public school system:
- 21 mills for employee salaries, generating $26.1 million a year
- 8 mills for classroom and safety technology, generating $13.7 million a year
- 4 mills for building maintenance, generating $6.9 million a year.
St. Amant FFA plant sale
Pick up bedding and vegetable plants and shop vendor booths during the St. Amant High FFA plant sale and farmers market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the high school.
The students will display projects and barbecue and jambalaya will be on sale.
For more information, visit www.stamantffa.com.
Rotary Food Festival Tuesday
Dine on some of the best food around from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rotary Club of Gonzales' Food Festival at the Gonzales Civic.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from a club member or for $30 at the door.
The event benefits the St. Theresa of Avila Food Pantry and other charitable organizations. Rotarians request canned goods donations for the food pantry. Each canned good donated will be matched by two canned goods provided by Blue Runner Foods.
For information, call Orlin Berthelot at (225) 644-8688 or email Olineberthelot@hotmail.com or Craig Walling at (225) 200-2244 or email caw5060@aol.com.
Household hazardous material day
Residents can drop off household hazardous material from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
For more information, call (225) 450-1200.
Sponsorships sought for Dancing for a Cause
Anyone interested in sponsoring The Arc of East Ascension's Dancing For A Cause is encouraged to finalize their sponsorship by April 20 to qualify to attend a reveal party featuring former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri.
The party starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Mike Anderson's Seafood. For information, call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or visit www.thearcea.org.
Volunteer, sponsors needed for Sock Hop
Volunteers and sponsors are needed for upcoming sessions of the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop.
The monthly event is held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The next sock hop starts at 11 a.m. March 31 at the Ascension gym.
For information, call Michelle Templet, assistant director of recreation, at (225) 450-1081.
So very bunny
The Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown is having a spring DIY session at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25. Get ready for spring and add a charming bunny door hanger to greet your guests. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
Inaugural Eats and Beats Fest
Mark your calendar for 7th District Volunteer Fire Department's Inaugural Eats and Beats Fest set from 10 a.m. to midnight March 25 at the VFW Hall in Gonzales.
The event is raising money to outfit and equip a new service unit arriving this year.
The event will feature live music, food and spirit sales, a jambalaya cook-off and children's activities.
The Dustin Lee Guedry Band is set to play from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Parish County Line closes things out from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Admission is $10.