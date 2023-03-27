Easter Egg hunt in Donaldsonville
An egg drop and hunt, food, prizes, face painting and prizes are all set from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ascension Sheriff's Hickley Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.
The fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt is for boys and girls ages 1-12 at 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. The Sheriff's Office and Ascension Credit Union are sponsoring the event.
For information, call (225) 621-8851 or (225) 264-6792 or visit www.ascensionsheriff.com.
Downtown Live @ Crescent concerts set
Donaldsonville Downtown Live @ Crescent concerts begin April 1 with 225 Band.
The concert, weather pending, is set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville.
Concerts will continue May 6 with Artemis, June 3 with Don Rich and the Don rich Band and July 3 with Da Mellow Band.
For information, call (225) 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
Household hazardous material day
Residents can drop off household hazardous material from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
For more information, call (225) 450-1200.
First United Methodist Church Gonzales plans community outreach
First United Methodist Church, 224 W. Constitution St., Gonzales, is hosting a free Community Outreach event from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 15.
Activities include face painting, driveway chalk art and free hot dogs, water and popcorn will be served.
The event will feature a yard sale and free craft booths for area vendors. Taking part in the event will be the Gonzales Police and Fire departments, The Ascension Parish Library's book mobile, blood bank, Tankproff, Girl and Boy Scouts and Ascension Parish Council on Aging.
For information, call the church office at (225) 647-4678 or Cathy Vittoria, (225) 210-0307.
Donaldsonville High Hall of fame
Donaldsonville High School is accepting nominations for the 2023 athletic hall of fame class. All resumes should be emailed to Brian.Richardson@apsb.org.
Sponsorships sought for Dancing for a Cause
Anyone interested in sponsoring The Arc of East Ascension's Dancing For A Cause is encouraged to finalize their sponsorship by April 20 to qualify to attend a reveal party featuring former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri.
The party starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Mike Anderson's Seafood. For information, call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or visit www.thearcea.org.
Volunteer, sponsors needed for Sock Hop
Volunteers and sponsors are needed for upcoming sessions of the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop.
The monthly event is held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The next sock hop starts at 11 a.m. Friday at the Ascension gym.
For information, call Michelle Templet, assistant director of recreation, at (225) 450-1081.
Mardi Gras krewe accepting applications for scholarship
Krewe of Ascension Mambo is accepting applications for its scholarship program for Ascension Parish high school seniors.
To apply, students should request an application from the school's career coach or retrieve one from the school's senior Google documents. Applications should be submitted by April 1 via email to kreweofascensionmambo@gmail.com. For more information, call Tiffany Williams at (225) 571-3863 or email tvwilliams23@yahoo.com.
Church anniversary
The Church of Ascension of Our Lord, 719 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville is celebrating its 250th anniversary with a Mass at 4 p.m. on April 15.