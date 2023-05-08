Gospel in the Park Saturday
River Road African American Museum is hosting its Gospel in the Park concert from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Jambalaya Park, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. The program will feature music and activities.
The free event includes music, food and crafts.
Constitutional attorney to address May roundtable
Royal Alexander, writer, lecturer and Louisiana criminal and civil attorney, will be the featured speaker at the May 18 Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Royal Alexander, of Shreveport, describes himself as a "full spectrum" conservative. A licensed Louisiana attorney, he has maintained criminal and civil practice in the Shreveport-Bossier area for 24 years.
Lunch costs $30 and will collected at the door. Reservations are requested. A $5 room fee will be collected for those not dining. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com.
Local krewe accepting applications
The Krewe Ascension Mambo is accepting applications for new members. Visit https://form.jotform.com/230995075286164.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Stop the bleed
Someone who is severely bleeding can bleed to death in as little as five minutes. Time is precious; stopping blood loss while emergency services are on the way is crucial.
Join Desirae Snell with Acadian Ambulance and participate in the National Stop the Bleed initiative. Snell will demonstrate techniques to increase the chance for recovery on Tuesday, May 16, at the Galvez library; Wednesday, May 17, at the Gonzales library; and Thursday, May 18, in Dutchtown. Workshops at Galvez and Gonzales begin at 6 p.m. and Dutchtown begins at 2 p.m.
Donaldsonville Festa Italiana set
The Donaldsonville Festa Italiana is set for May 19-20 at Louisiana Square.
Celebrate all thing Italian at the two-day event. The May 19 schedule from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. includes music by DJ Up All Night.
On May 20, the event is from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., kicking off with a cook-off competition and car show.
Music for May 20 will begin at noon with the Justin Cornett Band. After awards at 2 p.m., Michela Musolino will play from 3 to 5 p.m.