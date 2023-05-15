Constitutional attorney to address May roundtable
Royal Alexander, writer, lecturer and Louisiana criminal and civil attorney, will be the featured speaker at the May 18 Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The Roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Royal Alexander, of Shreveport, describes himself as a "full spectrum" conservative. A licensed Louisiana attorney, he has maintained criminal and civil practice in the Shreveport-Bossier area for 24 years.
Lunch costs $30 and will collected at the door. Reservations are requested. A $5 room fee will be collected for those not dining. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or email: ARWrUS@aol.com.
Local krewe accepting applications
The Krewe Ascension Mambo is accepting applications for new members. Visit https://form.jotform.com/230995075286164.
Splash time
As the temperatures rise we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Donaldsonville Festa Italiana set
The Donaldsonville Festa Italiana is set for May 19-20 at Louisiana Square.
Celebrate all thing Italian at the two-day event. The May 19 schedule from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. includes music by DJ Up All Night.
On May 20, the event is from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., kicking off with a cook-off competition and car show.
Music for May 20 will begin at noon with the Justin Cornett Band. After awards at 2 p.m., Michela Musolino will play from 3 to 5 p.m.
Have book, will travel
Explore the world through the Ascension Parish Library Summer Reading Program, Have Book, Will Travel. Lots of programs, with crafts and performers, are planned to help reader learn about different countries and customs.
Start your travels by reading or listening to books, audiobooks, or magazines, and track your reading at myAPL.beanstack.org or the Beanstack app. You may also use a print log available at all library locations. Participants earn rewards and prizes for signing up and reading throughout the summer. Earn up to 25 chances to win one of our Grand Prize drawings at the end of the summer.
Adult Spa Day
Book an appointment at the Ascension Parish Library spa to make a luxurious bath bomb and perfume. You’ll learn how to destress through guided relaxation techniques. Spots are limited. To register for the spa day at 10 a.m. on Saturday, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
Manga Madness
Learn how to draw cartoony, manga-inspired faces Saturday at the Ascension Parish Library's Galvez location for Manga Madness program for tweens and teens. The class includes tips on drawing eyes, mouths and noses to take their comic skills to a new level from professional comic artist Becca Hillburn.
Hillburn is the creator of 7" Kara and mini-comics such as Ahoy!, Momotaro, Foiled, From Earth to Saturn, and In the Dark. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in sequential art from SCAD: The University of Creative Careers and a bachelor’s in fine art from the University of New Orleans.
The library will provide all needed art supplies. Registration is required. Call (225) 622-3339 to sign up.