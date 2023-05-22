Cam Carter Basketball Camp May 27
Boys and girls ages 8-14 can pick up some basketball skills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lemann Memorial Community Center, 1100 Clay St. Donaldsonville.
The camp costs $40 and food, drinks and camp T-shirt will be provided. To register, visit tinyurl.com/2mthe2bk.
Tank Proof swimming camp needs volunteers
Tank Proof, a free summer swimming camp for children, is looking for volunteers.
Three to four volunteers are needed to help in various areas:
- Passing out snacks and giveaways,
- Supervising the campers,
- Consoling those that are scared,
- And if you want to get in the pool, helping them learn to swim.
If you have a heart to help and the availability, call Connie King at (225) 939-0931.
The Gonzales camp sessions are July 10-14 and July 17-21.
Summer camps registration underway
Volleyball camp in St. Amant
Registration is underway for a summer volleyball camp at St. Amant High's Gold Dome June 26-29. Morning sessions are available for children in second through fifth grades and youths in sixth through eight grades will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The camp costs $75. Registration information can be found at: https://app.peachjar.com/flyers/all/schools/81069.
Gator Skills Camps
St. Amant High School coach David Oliver is hosting the Gator Skills Camps this summer.
The first session, set for June 12-14, is for youth in second through fifth grade. Cost is $100. Students in grades six through nine can attend a camp teaching offensive and defensive line skills July 13. Cost is $90.
The final session is July 14 for all skill positions for youth in sixth through ninth grades. Cost if $0.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/gatorskillscamp2023.
EA cheer mini camp
Magnolias, Marigolds and Magic is the theme for East Ascension's cheer mini camp set for June 19-23 at the school. To register, visit https://forms.gle/phy7cx3YYw6hW4Us7.
Juneteenth Music Festival
The Donaldsonville Juneteenth Music Festival is set for June 17 at Louisiana Square, 300 Railroad Ave.
For information on vendor applications, email juneteenthdonaldsonville@gmail.com.
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is seeking volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.