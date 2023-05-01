Splash time
As the temperatures rise we're all looking for a place to cool off. Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Torch Run rescheduled
The Ascension Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Louisiana has been rescheduled to 9 a.m. May 5. The event starts at South East Ascension Complex Boulevard behind the Ascension Parish Assessor's Office. For details, visit https://visitlasweetspot.com/events/ascension-law-enforcement-torch-run/.
Music in the park
The next Donaldsonville Downtown Live at Crescent Park event will feature Artemis playing from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 6. Bring your lawn chairs, food and beverages for this outdoor concert.
Gospel in the Park May 13
River Road African American Museum is hosting its Gospel in the Park concert from noon to 7 p.m. May 13 at Jambalaya Park, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. The program will feature music and activities.
The free event includes music, food and crafts.
Donaldsonville Festa Italiana set
The Donaldsonville Festa Italiana will be May 19-20 at Louisiana Square.
The May 19 schedule from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. includes music by DJ Up All Night and the cook-off team meeting.
On May 20, the event is from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., kicking off with a cook-off competition and car show.
Music for May 20 will begin at noon with the Justin Cornett Band. After awards at 2 p.m., Michela Musolino will play from 3 to 5 p.m.
Benefit golf tourney registration set
Registration is underway for the Elks Vet's Classic golf tournament set for May 25 at Pelican Point Lakes Golf Course.
The tournament is a fundraiser for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Donaldsonville Lodge 1153 Veterans Service Program.
For registration information, call (225) 445-1383 or email info@elksdonaldsonville.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Buy a Brick program at RRAAM
River Road African American Museum is selling brick pavers to fund its Rosenwald School restoration project in Donaldsonville.
The bricks are $100 and can include three lines of copy.
For information, call (225) 474-5553 or visit africanamericanmuseum.org/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=organic.
Summer camps registration underway
Registration is underway for a summer volleyball camp at St. Amant High's Gold Dome June 26-29. Morning sessions are available for children in second through fifth grades and youths in sixth through eight grades will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The camp costs $75. Registration information can be found at
https://app.peachjar.com/flyers/all/schools/81069.
St. Amant High coach David Oliver is hosting Gator Skills Camps.
The first session, set for June 12-14, is for youth in second through fifth grade. Cost is $100. Students in grades six through nine can attend a camp teaching offensive and defensive line skills July 13. Cost is $90.
The final session is July 14 for all skill positions for youth in sixth through ninth grades.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/gatorskillscamp2023.