How does your sunflower grow?
Spread sunshine this summer and grow a sunflower. Pick up a special seed from any Ascension Parish Library location — while supplies last — beginning Thursday, June 1, and plant it in your garden.
Chart your flower’s growth and share your progress pictures with the library on Facebook and Instagram, @myAPLibrary. Prizes will be awarded in early August to the gardeners with the tallest flower and the flower with the largest surface diameter.
Bright Star Touring Theatre coming to library
Ever thought about how the classics would happen in the modern world? Hear a new take on some childhood favorites at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the library in Gonzales or at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, in Dutchtown or 2 p.m. at Galvez.
Bright Star Touring Theatre will perform the Velveteen Rabbit, Little Red and Big Bully Wolf. They’ll also showcase an original play, "Operation Kindness: A Captain Friendship Adventure." Each show highlights themes of bully prevention and character education along with literature and literacy.
Bright Star Touring Theatre is a national touring theater company based in Asheville, North Carolina, with a mission to challenge, engage and delight audiences worldwide.
Career Day for off the stage jobs
Opera is storytelling through song that uses elaborate costumes, scenery, lighting and talent. Career Day: Jobs Off the Stage highlights the many essential jobs needed for a production by the New Orleans Opera Association, the largest arts employer in Louisiana, during its season. The group employs more than 400 artisans and technicians to produce an opera season.
In addition to the talented performers on stage, the contributions of skilled laborers offstage are just as significant. Often, these jobs go unnoticed and unmentioned in schools and training programs. From wig styling, sound production, makeup, scenery, property, front of house and more, see what it takes to produce the opera magic on Saturday, June 3, at the Gonzales library beginning at 10 a.m.
Learn how to ID snakes
Slither over to Ascension Parish Library and learn about snakes. In this hands-on show, Kevin Hood with Louisiana Snake ID will discuss misconceptions about snakes, explain why they benefit our environment, share some facts, and present some common species native to Louisiana. Check it out on Monday, June 5, in Dutchtown at 10 a.m.; Monday, July 17, in Gonzales at 10 a.m.; Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. in Galvez or 2 p.m. at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville.
Hood will also provide information about how to identify venomous snakes. At the end of each show, audience members can pet, hold, and take photos with some of the presented snakes.
Coppélia stops by library
Ascension Parish Library is welcoming the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Youth Ballet back on Thursday, June 8. This year, they are performing Coppélia. Set to the music of Leo Delibes, Coppélia is a comic story ballet set hundreds of years ago in a festive Hungarian village. Follow the antics of Swanilda and Franz, two young lovebirds, who quarrel over the beautiful maiden in the window of the local toymaker’s shop. Havoc ensues as Swanilda and her friends sneak into Dr. Coppelius’ toy shop to discover life-size, dancing toys, and the truth about the girl in the window.
There are two show times: 9:30 a.m. at the library in Galvez or 11:30 a.m. at the library in Gonzales.
Tank Proof swimming camp needs volunteers
Tank Proof, a free summer swimming camp for children, is looking for volunteers.
Three to four volunteers are needed to help in various areas:
- Passing out snacks and giveaways,
- Supervising the campers,
- Consoling those that are scared,
- And if you want to get in the pool, helping them learn to swim.
If you have a heart to help and the availability, call Connie King at (225) 939-0931.
The Gonzales camp sessions are July 10-14 and July 17-21.