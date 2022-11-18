Christmas movie at VFW Post 3693
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 Auxiliary is hosting a free Christmas movie Sunday, Nov. 27 at its post home, 42430 Churchpoint Road.
The movie, "Elf," will be screened from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a special intermission guest. Admission is free and concessions will be sold.
Decorate the kids’ tree at Ascension Parish Library
Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location in December to color and hang an ornament for the library's kids tree.
When you’re all done, pick a thank you prize and get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a bookmark from Raising Cane’s — good for a free kid’s combo.
While you’re there, make sure to cross library card off your wish list. Having a library card lets you unlock adventure every day of the year.
Cozy Cat Café
Elementary students ages 6-8 are invited to practice their literary skills at the Cozy Cat Café at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at the library in Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library. Visitors can work on a cat-themed puzzle, make a cat toy to take home, or snack, sip, read and relax with one of the cats from Cara’s House. Adoption will be available but is not required to attend the event.
Monogram stockings
Add a little something extra to your Christmas décor by designing a festive holiday stocking with iron-on pearl applique lettering and colorful felt pompoms that match any color scheme. Anyone 18 and older is invited to participate at the Dutchtown library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
Registration required. Call the Dutchtown library at (225) 673-8699.
Blood Drive Nov. 30
Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is hosting a blood drive from 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at its office, 42077 Church Point Road Gonzales.
For information, call (225) 765-8843.
Christmas Mystery Box Giveaway
Tankproof's fourth Christmas Mystery Box Giveaway is set for Dec. 3 at Municipal Park, 911 Meylan St., in Gonzales.
Twins Thurman and Torrence Thomas, from Ascension Parish, founded their nonprofit Tankproof to provide free swimming lessons to children and have expanded the program across the country.
The brothers, who split their time between here and Austin, Texas, perform as THEBROFRESH and will be hosting the event with Shayla Washington, 4 SKYZ DA LIMIT. A special presentation is set for 10 a.m. with Neighborhood Walmart, Gonzales Walmart and St. Gabriel Kiwanis Club.
The giveaway starts at 11 a.m. with the first 100 cars receiving lunch and a mystery box.
Items needed for Special Tuesday
Volunteer Ascension needs new or gently used medium-sized stuffed animals for its annual Special Tuesday Christmas party. People in the community with special needs will each receive a stuffed animal from Santa at the Dec. 5 party.
To donate or assist with the party, call Volunteer Ascension at (225) 644-7655.
Boucherie and Balloons returning to Sorrento
Mark your calendars, because the Boucherie and Balloon Festival is coming back to Sorrento Dec. 2-4 at 9690 Airline Highway. The festival plans everything from hot air balloons and cracklin' cook-offs, to live music and plenty of shopping.
Volunteers are needed to assist in a number of areas throughout the weekend. For information, email tiffany@volunteerascesnion.org, call (225) 644-7655 or visit https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com.