Holiday season upon us
The turkey has been carved, shoppers are out checking off their Christmas lists and holiday decorations are dotting houses and yards around the parish.
It's Christmastime in Ascension Parish.
The recent death of my dad makes this a bittersweet time of year. We usually got together between Thanksgiving and Christmas for a family feast and gift exchange. And, we celebrated his December birthday.
Since COVID-19 and my health issues, I've skipped hosting large family events and kept things to immediate family only. We were a small but festive group of this year for Thanksgiving.
Costumes for our two granddogs — the Great Dane, Ruthless, wore a turkey leg headband and the smaller Rougar donned a football sweater — added to the day. It's the little things that bring me joy these days.
Now, we prepare for the next big day, Christmas. I'll dust off my tiny, pink tree and adorn my mantel with family decorations.
It's time to be with family and celebrate not only our shared experiences but those different traditions and celebrations that may not be familiar to us.
This week's issue includes a list of local holiday celebrations. Please share information on upcoming school, club, business or church activities planned to celebrate the season. Email your news to ascension@theadvocate.com.
Cozy Cat Café
Elementary students ages 6-8 are invited to the Cozy Cat Café at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at the library in Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library. Visitors can work on a cat-themed puzzle, make a cat toy to take home, or snack, sip, read and relax with one of the cats from Cara’s House. Adoption will be available but is not required to attend the event.
RAAM seeking volunteers
The River Road African American Museum is seeking volunteers to assist with tours, special events and educational programs.
All volunteers receive free admission to all museum events, professional development seminars and an opportunity to meet people from around the world.
Volunteers should have a friendly personality, good verbal and written communication skills, and a love of local history.
If you have five to 10 hours a week and are interested in sharing history, call at (225) 474-5553 or email at melanie@aamuseum.org.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.