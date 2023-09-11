Gonzales Hispanic Heritage Fest Sept. 17
Visit Jambalaya Park from noon to 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the free Gonzales Hispanic Heritage Festival.
Senior Sock Hop planned
Mike Broussard and Night Train are performing Sept. 29 at the Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop at the Ascension Gym, 9030 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Lunch is served at 11 a.m. and the music plays until 2:30 p.m.
Household hazardous waste day Oct. 7
Ascension Parish Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day is Oct. 7 at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Volunteers are needed for the collection day. To register, visit volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/collectionday.
Roundtable set for Sept. 21
Christopher Holton is the keynote speaker for the September Ascension GOP Roundtable.
Holton is the senior analyst and director of state outreach for the Center for Security Policy. The Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women is at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Guests can prepay with Pay Pal by visiting paypal.me/ARW225. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. A $5 room fee will be collected for those not dining. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or e-mail, ARWrUS@aol.com.
Oct. 13 is deadline to register for truck or treat
The Arc of East Ascension is holding a truck or treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Arc, 1122 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales.
Businesses and organizations wishing to take part have until Oct. 13 to register. For information, call Sharon Morris at (225) 621-1005 or Cindy Moore, (225) 621-2003.
Calling all cooks
Registration is underway for the The Sorrento Lions Club's jambalaya and cracklin cooking contests at the Boucherie and Balloon Festival set for Oct. 20-22.
Visit www.facebook.com/sorrentolionsclublouisiana for information.
A cooks meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The new recycling Center in Donaldsonville is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The West Ascension Recycling Center, at 2171 Thibaut Drive, accepts cardboard, plastics, newspapers and magazines, metal, automobile tires, scrap paper, cartons, scrap metal and white goods.
VFW's Fall Vendor Show set
VFW Post 3693 Auxiliary is looking for vendors for its Nov. 18 fall show. To receive an application, email anolen21@yahoo.com.