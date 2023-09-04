Candidates' forum Sept. 12
The Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Political Awareness and Involvement/Social Action Committee is hosting a candidate forum for the Ascension Parish residents.
The purpose of the forum is to give Ascension Parish voters an opportunity to hear candidates discuss the issues in the upcoming election. The candidate will address the community's concerns during a moderated event. This event is free and opened to the public to be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at River Parishes Community College Room 140.
The candidate positions confirmed are parish president, council members, judge, state senate, state representative and BESE Board.
Mammography coach brings breast imaging to Ascension Parish
Woman’s Hospital brings breast imaging to Ascension Parish with its mobile mammography coach.
The coach makes mammograms more accessible offering advanced 3D mammogram technology at convenient times and locations across Louisiana. Physician’s orders are required and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
The mammography bus will stop at Bertrand's Pharmacy, 1943 S. Burnside Ave., Sept. 11.
For more information including the full mammography coach schedule, visit Womans.org.
Calling all cooks
Registration is underway for the The Sorrento Lions Club's jambalaya and cracklin cooking contests at the Boucherie and Balloon Festival set for Oct. 20-22.
Visit www.facebook.com/sorrentolionsclublouisiana for information.
A cooks' meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5.
Splash time
Looking for a place to cool off? Visit the splash pads at Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and South Louisiana Fairgrounds in Donaldsonville from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Volunteer Ascension planning 25th anniversary
Plans are underway for Volunteer Ascension's 25th anniversary celebration, a red carpet fundraiser, "A Silver Year and a Silver Screen" event set for Sept. 21 at the Gonzales Civic Center.
For more information or a sponsorship, call (225) 644-7655.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can drop off their recycling at the Recycling Center at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The new recycling Center in Donaldsonville is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The West Ascension Recycling Center, at 2171 Thibaut Drive, accepts cardboard, plastics, newspapers and magazines, metal, automobile tires, scrap paper, cartons, scrap metal and white goods.
Talent show planned
Bearded Events is planning Ascension Under the Stars, a local talent spotlight night for aspiring artists from Ascension and surrounding parishes.
The event, sponsored by Ascension Credit Union, is set for Sept. 16 at 31162 Pookey Lane, Prairieville.
Follow Bearded Events' Facebook Page for more information.
VFW's Fall Vendor Show set
VFW Post 3693 Auxiliary is looking for vendors for its Nov. 18 fall show. To receive an application, email anolen21@yahoo.com.