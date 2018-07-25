The St. Amant FFA Chapter received the No. 1 ranking for FFA Chapters in the State at the 89th annual Louisiana State FFA Convention and Expo.
The club was also awarded the Living to Serve Award, which is earned by the FFA Chapter that logs the most service hours throughout the year, a news release said.
The Louisiana FFA Convention recorded approximately 3,000 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements and serving as the legislative body for the Louisiana FFA Association.
During the fifth and final general session of the convention, the St Amant FFA chapter was awarded the Gold Emblem award and recognized for being the top FFA Chapter in the state.
The Gold Emblem Award is only bestowed upon the top 10 percent of FFA chapters in Louisiana. Gold Emblem FFA chapters advance to the national level to be judged for the National FFA Chapter rating. Chapters that received the Gold Emblem rating actively implemented the FFA mission and strategies. These chapters were successful by implementing a program of activities, which emphasizes student, chapter and community development.
The top honor recognized the club for its accomplishments within their program of activities, which included various categories and events. These categories include Building Communities, Strengthening Agriculture and Growing Leaders. Building Communities consists of developing relationships and increasing development on the community level. One event that was hosted by the St. Amant FFA chapter that corresponded with the category was the Christmas Give program, which is designed to provide families in need with a Christmas meal, gifts and household items.
In the Strengthening Agriculture category, the club was honored for its AgVenture program, which include agriculture literacy lesson to some 500 elementary students.