Gathering at the 89th annual Louisiana State FFA Convention are St. Amant FFA members and leaders, from lelft, adviser Samuel Duplantis Jr, Tate Templet, Kyndal Wright, Grant Bourgeois, Carly Bateman, Sadie Foster, Cheyenne Moran, Haley Lee, Matthew DeLaune, adviser Jed Satterley and adviser Mandy Delaune.