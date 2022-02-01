The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Jan. 20—27:
Jan. 20
O'Neill, Steven Michael: 1401 N. Starrett Road, Metairie; Age: 33; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, flight from an officer —aggravated, reckless operation, driving on divided highways, operating a vehicle while intoxicated — first
St. Amant, Paul Jeffery: 225 E. Jeff St., Gonzales; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery — third, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, aggravated second-degree battery
Davis Jr., John Albert: 17797 Airline Highway 16, Prairieville; Age: 35; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana — third or more, prohibited act — drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Persad, Rajah Vishnu: 41097 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia
Fraley, Hollie Jill: 17797 Airline Highway, No. 16, Prairieville; Age: 36; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia
Parker, Anderson: 3041 Huron St., Baton Rouge; Age: 38; distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, violation of open container city ordinance, view outward or inward through windshield or windows —obscuring prohibited, illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia
Bell, Frank L.: 914 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; cruelty to animals — simple
Poche, Cody James: 42298 La. 933 No. 3, Prairieville; Age: 37; state probation violation, failure to appear — bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Jan. 21
Scott, Paul Monroe: 41100 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 55; parole violation, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
McAlister, Muncy Gillis: 29430 Efferson Road, Holden; Age: 63; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, unauthorized entry of a place of business, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Shanahan, Joseph Dewayne: 30552 Symphony Drive, Albany; Age: 23; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Honore, Darnell E.: 3618 Charles St., Baton Rouge; Age: 41; child desertion
Dunham, Jermaine: 2371 S. Buena Drive, Mobile, Alabama, Age: 46; fugitive — other state jurisdiction
Hebert, Rachel Ann: 8210 Pond St., No. 7, St. Amant; Age: 38; expired MVI, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, no motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving
Reanos, Jose Mauricio Yanes: 210 Elysian Fields Drive, New Orleans; Age: 28; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things less than $500
Ramirez, Jonathan Josue Castillo: 210 Elysian Fields Dr., New Orleans; Age: 22; when lighted lamps are required, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things less than $500
Jan. 22
Lambert, Darby J.: 42189 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 52; failure to appear — bench warrant
Palmer, Patrick Terrell: 3574 Byron Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 27; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), operating vehicle while license is suspended, maximum speed limit, resisting an officer, reckless operation
Elias, Christopher William: 13120 Lamar Moran Road, St. Amant; Age: 43; violations of protective orders
Chapman III, Lucious A.: 17797 Airline Highway, No. 7, Prairieville; Age: 50; probation violation
Williams Jr., Christopher Anthony: 222 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; two counts fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Cavalier, Jamie: 404 W. Third St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Rome Jr., Paul J.: 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 1901, Gonzales; Age: 34; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Millet, Bret Paul: 39162 Camp Drive, Prairieville; Age: 57; failure to appear — bench warrant
Vicknair, Darren Joseph: 44444 Melancon St., No. 35, Sorrento; Age: 35; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, resisting an officer, cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery — child endangerment
Hurst, Joseph: 2428 S. Burnside Ave, Gonzales; Age: 26; second degree battery, failure to appear — bench warrant
Thomas, Damond: 4565 St. Gerald Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 24; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, parole violation, resisting an officer, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Jan. 23
Smith, Jonathan E.: 6320 Burton St., St. James; Age: 34; operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated — second offense
Dearmond, Blain Michael: 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age: 28; theft less than $1,000, parole violation
Creed, Jason Bennett: 46018 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; Age: 39; theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), principals
Brockwell, Harold Anthony: 18193 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons
Carter Jr., Ron Terrel: 222 South 17th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 27; procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle — passing a parked emergency vehicle, when passing on the right is permitted, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce
Breaux Jr., Melvin Samuel: 1218 Bryant St. No. 101, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, theft less than $1,000
Leblanc, Amber Boe: 18193 Van Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; failure to appear — bench warrant
Lomas, Meoka Lesha: 38187 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 29; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, false certificates, owner to secure registration, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Landry, Kalyn Marie: 1306 Saint Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lofton, James: 43047 Emily Drive, Gonzales; Age: 48; domestic abuse battery
Williams, Kerteria Danielle: 2024 S. Ruth Ave, Gonzales; Age: 35; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
Jan. 24
Boyd, Brandi Maria: 37400 W. Hillside Drive, Prairieville; Age: 49; possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), two counts contraband defined — certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, principals
Beeman, Taylor Renee: 40509 Barden Road, Gonzales; Age: 28; contraband defined — certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, criminal conspiracy, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Harris, Delany Randell: 15404 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville; Age: 37; second-degree cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery
Pierre, Raven Monet: 100 Billot St., Lafayette; Age: 24; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Sterling, Michael L.: 6625 W. Snowden Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 57; theft less than $1,000, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Jan. 25
Hidalgo, Chase: 7522 La. 1 S; Age: 28; failure to appear — bench warrant
Tripp Jr., Brady R.: 10005 River Run Estates Drive, St. Amant; Age: 47; domestic abuse battery
Stone, Lionel Henry: 13666 Greenview Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 35; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Bennett, Madeline Marie: 1427 Weeping Willow Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 25; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Nelson Matthew: 15056 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; failure to appear — bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, prohibited acts —drug paraphernalia
David, Tammie Lynn: 747 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 44; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia
Liles, Haylei Jolynn: 37131 Anderson Road, Geismar; Age: 34; failure to appear — bench warrant, state probation violation
Thompson, O’Neal Nicholas, 3444 Jackson Avenue, Baton Rouge; Age: 26; simple criminal damage to property less than $500, simple burglary (all others), masks or hoods, wearing in public places prohibited — penalty, criminal trespass/all other illegal carrying of weapons
Dixon, Leann M.: 18623 White Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 30; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin
Picou, Victoria: 9093 La. 941, Gonzales; Age: 31; domestic abuse battery
Jan. 26
Hymel, Adam Paul: 36440 Dutchtown Gardens Ave., Geismar; Age: 41; two counts bond revocation, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Hatcher, Amie Noelle: 43094 La. 931, Gonzales; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery
Porter, Rohman Lee: 1636 Newport Place Apt A, Kenner; Age: 21; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, prohibited acts —drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Gunter, Shelly: 2142 W. La. 30, No. 215, Gonzales; Age: 39; fugitive—other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, soliciting donations without permit
Smiles, Ashton A.: 47021 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 33; six counts failure to appear — bench warrant, domestic abuse battery — strangulation
Jones, Tyron D.: 10357 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 34; failure to appear — bench warrant
Williams, Leanne Lachelle: 228 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Levy, David: 924 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 19; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, battery of a dating partner
Miller Jr., Michael Anthony: 3166 Wire Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 44; four counts cruelty to animals — simple, failure to appear — bench warrant
Richard Jr., Charles: 115 Pugh St., Paincourtville; Age: 30; illegal carrying of weapons, two counts fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin
Phillip, Michael Anthony: 13112 St. Stephen Drive, New Orleans; Age: 23; possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence battery, illegal carry of weapons — crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, prohibited acts — drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Bordelon Jr., David Ray: 18111 Mahoney Road, Pride; Age: 41; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Barker, Mickey: 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 54, Gonzales; Age: 43; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft less than $1,000, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts simple burglary (vehicle)
Bruno, Dylan M.: 14148 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age: 23; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant, monetary instrument abuse
Moss, Cedric Gerard: 1736 Odeon St., New Orleans; Age: 61; operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, theft
Madere, Roxanna: 43503 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer
Nash, Porche Ann: 36458 Marcell Road, Geismar; Age: 25; aggravated battery, criminal trespass/all other simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000
Jan. 27
Shelby, Shane: 20997 Southern Ave., Biloxi, Mississippi; Age: 55; cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse battery, two counts fugitive — other state jurisdiction
Williams, Leanne Lachelle: 228 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (all others)
Freeman, Laurie: 9322 S. Hodgeson Road, Gonzales; Age: 46; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling