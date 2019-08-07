Prairieville Family Hospital held a ribbon-cutting July 11 at 37358 Market Place Drive.
The facility opens with 10 in-patient beds, three emergency room beds, a full laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, CT and pharmacy. Expansion is already in the works, with surgical suites, procedure rooms and additional medical/surgical inpatient beds planned.
Drs. John Soud, John McLean and Henry Higgins, will oversee the facility's operations and overall quality of care. The staff includes Mary-Katherine Moore, administrator and office manager; Rockelle All, director of nursing; and Dr. Jarrett Flood, partner/business owner.
Prairieville Family Hospital is the sixth physician-owned facility within Family Health Systems, which also has facilities in Texas and Nebraska.
To contact Prairieville Family Hospital, call (225) 755-9765 or visit www.prairievillefamilyhospital.com.