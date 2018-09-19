The St. Amant High School Booster Club recently highlighted the contributions of Richard and Myrtle Waguespack, naming them honorary team captains.
The Waguespacks have been members of the booster club for 31 years and were hosts of a coaches meal for 27 years, doing their part to make sure that the coaches, and their wives, knew how important they were to the school and its students. The booster club has since taken over responsibility for the dinner.
Richard Waguespack is known for the times he launched bottle rockets out of the press box during freshman and junior varsity games, bringing some of the excitement of varsity games. The Waguespacks still attend all the games they can and watch the rest on the Duckroost Sports Network.
The Waguespacks' family members have joined them as boosters, including their children Woody, Adrian, Mike, Rhonda, Bonnie, George and Kelli; grandchildren Tobie, Joanie, Mandie, Brody and Parker; and great-granddaughter Hallie.