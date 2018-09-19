The St. Amant High School Booster Club recognizes honorary team captains Richard and Myrtle Waguespack, seen here with friends and family members. In the front row, from left, are Ramsie Prejean, principal Beth Templet, Myrtle Waguespack; booster club President James LeBlanc, Richard Waguespack, Parker Johns, Hallie Prejean and Julian Simpson. In the second row are St. Amant High School athletics director David Oliver, Karly McMorris, Joanie McMorris (blocked), Mandie Patrick, Vicki Waguespack, Bonnie Simpson, Quinn Simpson, Adrian Waguespack and George Waguespack.